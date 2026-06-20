She Had Her Boyfriend Wash Her Sick Roommate’s Clothes Too — Then Got Furious That Her Own Underwear Was in the Same Load

Finding a wonderful roommate isn’t always easy, so when you have one, it is wise to avoid conflict with them.

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What would you do if it was your roommate’s week to do both her and your laundry, but since she wasn’t feeling well, she had her boyfriend take care of it?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so when she found out he was doing her laundry (including her underwear), she freaked out and kicked him out of the apartment and also yelled at her roommate.

Now, everyone is saying that she overreacted, but she thinks that he was being inappropriate and deserved to be called out.

Personally, I don’t think that he did anything wrong. I agree with her friends and family who say she overreacted.

AITA for telling off my roommate about her boyfriend’s behavior? Okay, so me (F22) and my roommate (F19) have lived together for a year and oh my god beyond this she is the perfect roommate, best I could’ve asked for. Let’s call her Lily.

This roommate is a dream.

When we moved in together everything lined up and has since. She is respectful of everything, never missed rent (and has actually covered mine twice), has come up with all the systems that make this flow, she’s clean about her space and will clean the community space.

Wow, how could it get any better?

In addition, she’s on food stamps and uses it for groceries and nothing dumb, she’s good at budgeting the household, she cooks amazing food for the both of us and considers my tastes before she tries to make something new (breakfast and dinner). She often even makes my lunches, on my birthday she threw a small surprise party because she knows I like a lowkey celebration and made the cake from scratch (it was amazing btw). She works really hard and I appreciate her a lot.

Even her ‘flaws’ don’t really impact this person.

Her flaws are mainly her mental illnesses, she has bad generalized anxiety and minor depression, c-ptsd, and chronic pain in her ankle. She’s medicated for all of it and is in therapy it so it’s well managed. Now to her boyfriend, he’s okay, he comes over and helps Lily with all the stuff she does especially when her flaws are acting up, which is fine and makes him a good boyfriend.

I can see why she doesn’t like this, but it is definitely not an issue to fight over.

But recently, he has overstepped a boundary. Lily said she’d do the laundry this week but suddenly her ankle flared up really bad and she could barely walk so her boyfriend came over to take care of her and do the stuff she normally does for her. The behavior: he did the laundry. My laundry included, my laundry has my underwear and bras in it. I thought it was entirely inappropriate of him to actually do it, he should’ve waited for Lily’s ankle to feel better so she could do it because I trust her with my laundry not him.

Many people wouldn’t even give a second thought to washing clothes like this.

He nor she asked me about it, I found out because I caught him taking it from the dryer when I came home. He didn’t even see an issue with it and explained that Lily was napping because her pain was “too much to bear while awake” so he did it.

Wow, this is a massive overreaction.

He asked if I wanted to sort it because he knows I have stuff in it. I got so mad at him, I yelled at him that he was out of line and needed to leave immediately. He isn’t one for conflict so while he tried to “defend” (make excuses) himself and tried to use taking care of Lily as a reason that this was somehow okay.

I can’t believe she is upset about this.

Despite that he still left and apologized but I think it’s also on Lily as she didn’t even stop him from doing that. She woke up after he left and when she saw me she asked me where he was and my anger flared up again and I yelled at her about it, how it was inappropriate, rude, and predatory of him to do that and her not stopping him.

Yeah, she is very much out of line.

She started crying and went back into her room. My friends are calling me a jerk when I explained it but I think I’m pretty justified here, but was I out of line and just not seeing it? AITA?

While I can see why she wouldn’t want him doing her laundry, he didn’t do it to be gross or mean or anything. She way overreacted and owes them both an apology.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

She is clearly overreacting.

I can’t believe she is upset about this.

She should do her own laundry.

This commenter is spot on correct.

Calling this predatory is way out of line.

She has the perfect roommate and she still gets upset with her. Some people are just never happy.

I could somewhat understand why should would be a little freaked out when she saw him in her laundry, but she should have immediately realized that it wasn’t a big deal. If you don’t want other people doing your laundry, do it yourself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.