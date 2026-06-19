She Refused to Let Her Cousin’s Friend Stay at Her Parents’ House To “Lay Low” — Now Her Cousin Thinks She Reported Him to Police

Having the whole family over to someone’s house to help show support while they are sick is a great thing to do.

What would you do if your family was all over at your parents house when your cousin called his friend and told him that he could come to the area to lay low from the cops?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she told her cousin that his friend definitely cannot come over to the area and that it is highly inappropriate to even offer it as an option. Now, however, her cousin thinks that she called the cops on them, and he is upset.

Personally, I think she should have called the cops. The cousin is so far out of line that it is hard to imagine how anyone would take his side. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my cousin he couldn’t have his friend “lay low” around my parents’ house and then getting accused of calling the cops? Last Thanksgiving, I (24 F), my siblings Rebecca (26 F) and Troy (25 M), and our cousins Cameron (28 M), Felicia (20 F), and Byron (19 M) were all at my parents’ house recreating a childhood photo.

They already don’t like this guy much.

Some context: Byron and I aren’t close at all, and he and my dad had previous issues, so him being at the house was already a sensitive topic. Right before he arrived, Cameron showed Rebecca and me screenshots of Byron asking someone for a torch to smoke something. It didn’t look great, but we moved on.

She needs a calm and peaceful environment.

Everyone was in the kitchen making food while my mom was resting in her room. She had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and was preparing for surgery. At one point, Byron asked for my parents’ address. Rebecca gave it to him before I could ask why.

What? Who would think this is ok?

When I asked what it was for, he said the cops were looking for his friend and his friend needed a place to lay low. I immediately said, “Well he’s not coming here. This is my parents’ house.” We argued for a few minutes. Byron said his friend wouldn’t come inside and they would just walk around the neighborhood. I told him that still sounded like a terrible idea and if he wanted to meet up with his friend, he should do it somewhere other than my parents’ neighborhood.

I wouldn’t blame her if she did call the cops.

Nobody else really got involved, but Felicia ended up leaving with Byron and taking him somewhere else. A little while later, Byron called me and asked if I had called the cops on him. I absolutely did not. No cops ever showed up, and I hadn’t even thought to call them.

She has every right to be judgmental.

Then Felicia came back and went straight to my mom’s room to tell her what happened. I followed because my mom already had enough on her plate and I wanted her to hear the full story. Felicia told my mom I was being judgmental and unfair to Byron. I responded that yes, I was judging the situation because I thought it was irresponsible and could create problems for my parents.

Why would she apologize?

Eventually the conversation ended. When Felicia went to leave, Rebecca and I followed her outside. I apologized for being judgmental and said my approach could have been better, but I was honestly just trying to protect my parents. I also asked if we could discuss it another day because I thought it would mean a lot to my mom if she stayed. She left anyway.

I wouldn’t want Byron or Felicia there anyway.

Ever since then, Byron has been convinced I called the cops, and Felicia thinks I’m incredibly judgmental. My mom and Rebecca think I was justified, but they both still act like I created the problem. AITA?

It is shocking to me that anyone would think that it was ok to tell their friend that they can come over to lay low from the cops like this. That is just asking for trouble.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Of course she is being judgmental. She should be.

This commenter has some great advice.

What a horrible experience.

This could have gotten the whole family in legal trouble.

Felicia was way out of line.

What kind of person would think that this was ok? Her cousin was beyond out of line and she was right to call him out on it. The last thing you want to have happen is for his friend to bring legal problems to the family, especially while her mom is sick.

The only thing that she did wrong was not actually calling the cops. She should have reported that the guy they are looking for is likely in the area.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.