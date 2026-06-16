June 16, 2026 at 5:55 pm

Supervisor Screamed at an Employee for Asking a Question in a Meeting — a Coworker Reported Him to HR

by Jayne Elliott

supervisor talking to employees in a factory

Shutterstock

Imagine being in a company meeting with all the supervisors and employees when one employee asks a question. What would you do if a supervisor responded by yelling at this employee until she cried simply because she asked a question?

In this story, one employee at a factory is in this situation, and she decides to report the supervisor to HR. She finds out that this is far from the first time this supervisor has been reported for yelling at an employee.

Unfortunately, the coworker didn’t appreciate this employee’s help at all. In fact, she didn’t see it as helpful.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA? Reported a shift supervisor for verbally abusing co-worker.

I work in a factory, on the floor as production.

Monday, we were in a ‘all hands meeting’ when a supervisor from a different department started screaming at this woman because she asked a safety question, he got in her face, like pointing at her yelling, “You don’t worry about safety, you don’t worry about anything. We will tell you what to worry about!”

No one said anything and you could tell everyone was super uncomfortable.

The co-worker didn’t say anything the rest of the meeting and simply stared at the floor.

OP went to HR.

Mom raised her kids to have self respect, my previous job was also a union shop.

Right after the meeting I went directly to HR and filed a complaint about the situation.

I later discovered this hasn’t been the first time this particular supervisor has yelled at other employees at work, in front of co-workers, to the point they were crying on the floor. All of them women, none of them from his department.

Her coworker didn’t seem too happy that OP reported this situation.

To make a long story short, HR ended up having an investigation, which included calling the supervisor, me, the person being abused and several witnesses in to discuss this problem, individually.

My supervisor, who also happens to be my neighbor that plays Dungeons and Dragons with me and who I buy weed from (it’s amazing!) later told me that the supervisor in question got suspended for two weeks without pay.

Anyways, my co-worker got out of her meeting, she made a beeline for me and started yelling at me, telling me that I had no right to go to HR and that what happened makes her look bad, like she ‘told’ on the supervisor, so now she has a target on her back.

I apologized that I caused her distress, but that she shouldn’t be enabling this kind of behavior. That he wasn’t effecting just her, but multiple people. And even if he hadn’t yelled at her, if she saw something like that, she should go to HR to make this a better workplace for everyone.

OP was only trying to help.

I also told her if she had anymore problems, I’d completely back her up, because in the past I’ve had issues with this guy as well.

She called me a jerk and a piece of garbage and that I didn’t understand anything.

She hasn’t talked to me since, which sucks because I enjoyed working with her.

Am I a jerk? I have to be honest, no matter what the response is here, I won’t stop defending co-workers, but I’d like perspective, perhaps I could have done this better than how I handled it.

Yikes! I’m shocked at how the coworker reacted for having someone stand up for her!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person makes a good point.

2026 06 15 at 8.09.22 PM Supervisor Screamed at an Employee for Asking a Question in a Meeting — a Coworker Reported Him to HR

Another person is on OP’s side.

2026 06 15 at 8.09.33 PM Supervisor Screamed at an Employee for Asking a Question in a Meeting — a Coworker Reported Him to HR

The coworker shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

2026 06 15 at 8.09.59 PM Supervisor Screamed at an Employee for Asking a Question in a Meeting — a Coworker Reported Him to HR

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

2026 06 15 at 8.10.32 PM Supervisor Screamed at an Employee for Asking a Question in a Meeting — a Coworker Reported Him to HR

The coworker obviously doesn’t want to be on her supervisor’s bad side for reporting him, but she didn’t report him. OP did. And management agrees that what he did was wrong. The supervisor shouldn’t be able to get away with yelling at employees. If nobody reports him, his behavior will just continue.

OP did the right thing by standing up for a coworker.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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