Tenants Battle Hallway Clutter—But Moving This Heavy TV Will Cost Their Landlord Thousands

Imagine renting an apartment from a landlord that you think is really lazy. Would you go out of your way to try to prevent her from getting fined, or would you do everything in your power to make sure she does get fined?

In this story, a couple roommates are in this situation. They try to help the landlord avoid a fine at first, but when she doesn’t seem to care, they make sure she gets fined.

Let’s read all about it.

Landlord too lazy to do the right thing? That’s fine, I’ll work harder to make sure you’re accountable. So I live in a 10 unit apparent building in a large metropolitan city with a landlord that used to be a lot better than she is currently. Her relationship with the building’s occupants has gone down the tubes since she decided she didn’t like being a landlord anymore and stopped giving a care about fixing things on time. Not to mention opening the place up to air b&b bimbos who get drunk, lose their key, and ring every doorbell in the building at 4AM until someone gets up to let them in. My roommate and I have been living here for a couple years and are sticking it out for now, but we’ve become prone to a lot more petty behavior than we have in the past.

Here’s one annoying thing.

The latest incident was an enormous CRT Television that someone left in the down stairs hallway near the front door. It’s the biggest CRT I’ve ever seen and takes up nearly half the width of the hallway. I would have loved to have had it when I was 10, but now it’s just a giant burden. There were a few people that moved out recently and some shuffling around so I figured it was temporary.

It wasn’t temporary.

Cut to a month later and it’s still happily taking up space in the hallway, irritating me more every time I have to look at it. My roommate wanted to just chuck it to the curb were it would likely incur the building, and my landlord, with a pricey fine as ‘bulky garbage’ pickup was only allowed on certain days of the week, but I stopped him, tempting as it was, and figured that writing an email first was the adult thing to do – at least give the landlord the chance to do handle this. She had gotten fines before because of the carelessness of other tenants with their garbage and I wanted to attempt to do the right thing. So I email the landlord, cc’ing everyone in the building without accusing anyone, asking for her to help address the problem.

The landlord made her decision.

Within 5 minutes she emails me, and me alone, back saying “just put it outside”. Welp, OK, I guess she doesn’t care about the fine. My roommate and I are moving it within minutes. Only thing is that it weighs a TON! No wonder someone didn’t want to bring it with them! Really awkward to get outside, but we did. Planted it right in front of our building, ready for the garbage men to see in the morning and give out the fine.

They made sure the landlord would get fined.

The revenge comes later that night around 10PM – my roommate came back from the store and told me that someone had moved the enormous TV down the street in front of another building! So this was my landlord’s plan? Just push it over to another house to deal with so she wouldn’t get the fine! Well forget that. Landlord isn’t getting out of this that easy. TV was just as heavy and awkward as ever, but my roommate and I hauled this thing right back down the block to our building. We even wrote the building number on the TV incase someone tried to move it again!

It sounds like that took a lot of heavy lifting, but it also sounds worth it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a story about someone who almost got fined for a TV that wasn’t his.

Here’s a suggestion to contact the city.

This is good to know!

An Australian is confused.

I bet the landlord was upset!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.