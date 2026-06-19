Tenants Say Landlord Ignored Mice Problem, So They Take Matters Into Their Own Hands Before Leaving

Imagine renting a house where mice get into the cabinets and eat your food. If the landlords refused to help, would you find a way to get rid of the mice yourself, or would you get revenge on the landlord?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they do both. They aren’t very effective at getting rid of the mice, but they are effective at getting revenge on the landlord!

Let’s read all about it.

Not so mice revenge on crappy landlords My SO and I had to move to a different city for a few months because of her job. Since apartment rentals are too expensive in that area, we decided to venture into renting a house for the first time. They are first-time landlords, which already raised some red-flags for me, but my SO was determined into saving money and these landlords were willing to do a 6-month contract.

The landlords weren’t true to their word.

Before we moved in, we were told they were going to install a dishwasher and let us use the garage shed and take care of the yard. Now we know to always get these things on writing, since that ended up not happening. Basically, everything they did was half effort. They lived about an hour away and told us to back off after we asked about thinks they promised to take care of.

Now we get to the really big problem.

And then the mice problem started. They ate through a collector’s item backpack that I had and tore some of labels from vintage wines that we had. They got into our cabinets and it was just hell! We basically did not eat at home because we were so disgusted.

Again, the landlords were unwilling to help.

I called them, and called them about the mice problem, but to no avail. They simply told us to get some poison and put it around the house. Well, according to our state laws, that’s THEIR responsibility. We say that and they basically tell us to back off again and just put poison all around.

They knew just what to do!

So, revenge mode ON! The mice problem started about a month or two before we moved out and they were trying to get it rented out as soon as we left. So, every time they asked to enter the house to show it off to potential renters, we would leave the mice traps and mice poison EVERYWHERE and in plain sight. You had to step over them to get into the living room, bedrooms, etc.

They left a parting gift for the mice.

But the real treat came as we said goodbye to that house. We took granola bars (which we determined was the mice favorite treats, since they ate through our supply) and dropped them all over the vents and basement. A few months supply for them. Hope you enjoy your new tenants. Except they pay no rent! Mwahaha

That sounds like an awful living situation. Hopefully the landlords get rid of the mice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a tip that could help someone in the future.

This person found the story satisfying.

Another person shares a story about their own mouse problem.

Finally, a pun.

That was quite a mice treat!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.