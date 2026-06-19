June 19, 2026 at 7:55 pm

The Ultimate Entitlement: Customer Storms Out After Retailer Refuses Return on Tile Bought in 2019

by Heather Hall

frustrated retail worker

Shutterstock

Some customers simply think the rules do not apply to them.

So, what would you do if someone demanded that you take a retur19n that was clearly outside the return window, then got angry when you couldn’t make it happen? Would you call over a manager? Or would you let them storm off and continue with your day?

In the following story, one cashier deals with this exact situation. Here’s what happened.

An actual interaction I had with a customer today

Customer: Hey, I just wanted to return some tile. I bought it a while back.

Me: Okay, let me see if I can find it. (Finds it.) So it looks like this was bought back in 2019. We have a 90-day return policy…

Customer: Well, it looks like you still sell it.

He tried to prove it to the customer.

Me: It’s actually discontinued, and the other tile you brought in, while we do still sell it, is outside the return period as well.

Customer: At the other store, they take back my returns all the time. I’m a builder with over 20 years of experience.

Me: Well, that’s great and all, but we actually use a third-party service that verifies returns automatically, and it can’t be overwritten by anyone… not even a store manager. Allow me to show you and try to put it through. (Scans everything)

Unimpressed, the customer decided to leave.

Customer: Lemme stop you there, I’m going to just go to the other store. (Rolls eyes)

Me: Just trying to save you the drive over there, sir, but have a good one!

Customer: I’ll make sure to never come back to this store again!

I get paid $16 an hour to deal with these adult babies daily. 😃

Yikes! That guy sounds like something else.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about customers like this.

What a great response this would’ve been.

Customer Return 3 The Ultimate Entitlement: Customer Storms Out After Retailer Refuses Return on Tile Bought in 2019

The customer couldn’t believe he said this.

Customer Return 2 The Ultimate Entitlement: Customer Storms Out After Retailer Refuses Return on Tile Bought in 2019

Here’s someone who loved when customers said that.

Customer Return 1 The Ultimate Entitlement: Customer Storms Out After Retailer Refuses Return on Tile Bought in 2019

Yet another person who isn’t bothered when a customer says they won’t be back.

Customer Return The Ultimate Entitlement: Customer Storms Out After Retailer Refuses Return on Tile Bought in 2019

He should get over himself. There’s no doubt the employees at the other store cringe when they see him coming.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter