They Have Two Young Kids and Can’t Afford It — So Why Does the Family Expect Them to Help Pay for a Fancy Wedding?

Weddings have a funny way of turning theoretical traditions into very real invoices.

This mom says she and her husband have always lived within their means. They raised children from previous marriages, now have two younger kids together, and built a life that prioritizes family over luxury. No extravagant spending, no endless splurges, just a budget that works for their household.

Now, their adult daughter is getting married, which should be a purely exciting milestone. The problem is that the wedding is shaping up to be a fairly traditional and expensive affair, complete with the expectation that the bride’s family will help foot a significant portion of the bill. In this case, that apparently means OP and her husband are expected to cover half.

The issue isn’t that they don’t love their daughter or want to support the marriage. It’s that they genuinely don’t have the kind of money being discussed without draining savings they still need for their own future…and for the two children they’re still raising at home.

AITA for not wanting to spend $$$ we do not have on my stepdaughter’s wedding? My husband I have “his, her, theirs” – we each have an adult child from our first marriages (to different people obv), and we have two littles together. Neither one of us centers our lives around money. I’d say that we live somewhat comfortably – we’ve always had a modest budget. Our decision to have our last two kids took this into consideration – that’s part of why we have a modest budget. Because kids aren’t cheap 😅

Fair.

We raised our first two into successful young adults, so we know the sacrifices involved in raising kids. I work p/t so I’m the go-to parent for sick days, school events, appointments, etc. His job carries the family on his health insurance. It works out well. His ex and her husband have always been pretty financially well off. He always paid a lot of child support monthly – they didn’t go to court. He just did it because he didn’t want to be a sh*t parent. Basic human decency. My now-adult bonus child was always asking her dad (my husband) for money for basic stuff like school textbooks, help with her car, etc. I don’t think she understood that after he (we) paid her mom child support, we didn’t have much money left outside of that.

Oooh, that’s tough.

Occasionally it caused tension between us because my husband always wanted to give her money while her mom and step dad were/are pretty well off. Now bonus is engaged!!!! Woooo!!!! We are so excited, and her partner is absolutely amazing. We are over the moon!!! Here’s the catch.

There’s a catch! Uh oh.

There is the expectation that the wedding is going the “traditional” route where the bride’s family is expected to cover the majority of the wedding expenses. They want a pretty traditional, fancy wedding, too. And we are expected to pay for half. This idea of spending so much money on a wedding has always been completely absurd to me. For my own first marriage, I did a nature theme, married outside, had a potluck, etc. It wasn’t pricy at all. My husband feels the same way in terms of how silly expensive weddings are.

Agreeing is good.

We are nature people, in general. We grow a lot of our own food, try to support local businesses, etc, and just aren’t really materialistic in any sense of the word. I don’t get nails done, I don’t do make up, get regular haircuts, etc. And essentially on one salary, we have to maintain a reasonable budget because we have two littles in the house, too. Honestly, we barely have *any* money to contribute. AITA for not wanting to throw the little bit of savings we *have* managed to build up at this wedding?

Reddit overwhelmingly leaned NTA, with many commenters pointing out that there’s a huge difference between being unwilling to help and simply being unable to afford something. A lot of people felt the expectation itself was unreasonable if everyone involved already knew the family’s financial situation.

Many also noted that traditional wedding customs only really work when the people expected to pay actually have the resources to do so. Commenters repeatedly stressed that nobody is entitled to a wedding someone else can’t comfortably afford, no matter how much they may want one. Several people suggested that the couple should decide what amount, if any, they can contribute without jeopardizing their own financial stability and offer that number clearly and without guilt.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

The overall consensus was that parents should not be expected to sacrifice emergency savings, retirement plans, or the wellbeing of younger children to finance a celebration. A wedding lasts a day. Financial stress can last years.

This person says NTA at all.

This person says this is simply not a a decision they can make.

And this person says NTA, unless they overstep.

If the wedding budget requires raiding the college fund and the emergency fund, it might not be your budget.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.