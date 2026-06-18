They Thought They Had the Perfect Assigned Parking Spot, Then the Rest of the Building Stepped In

If you were renting an apartment, who would you listen to when it came to the rules about where you could park your car, building management or your neighbors?

In this story, a couple new tenants in an apartment building are listening to both and are really confused and frustrated. Building management says one thing, but then the neighbors complain and tell them to park somewhere building management specifically told them not to park.

It sounds so frustrating, and they really want to know how to get the drama to stop.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbors harassing me for parking in the designated parking lot I recently moved into a new apartment with my girlfriend and the majority of the other tenants have lived here for 10+ years. We have a designated parking lot and placards for our cars stating that we’re residents. Within a week of us moving, we’ve had multiple neighbors berate us for parking in the lot because there’s limited spaces.

The neighbors sound annoying and wrong!

They have told us we “need to park on the street or in front of our unit” Which if there’s street parking available, we do. And management has specifically told us not to park in front of the unit due to the garbage truck needing to get to the dumpster outside of our apartment. Management has told us to ignore them and park in the lot since we pay to live here just like everyone else.

This sounds very frustrating!

But the comments just keep coming and they’ve left notes on our cars and we’re feeling extremely unwelcome. We’ve informed the neighbors that management and the owners have told us we can park in the lot. But they’re adamant about harassing us multiple times a week. I think they’re just stuck in their ways and unhappy that new tenants moved in but the lack of parking spaces isn’t our problem. Any advice on how to deal with this would be greatly appreciated

There’s obviously a disconnect between where building management wants them to park and where the other residents want them to park. Obviously, they need to follow what building management says, but it would be super annoying dealing with the notes and comments from the other residents.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion of where to park and what to do with the notes.

This is a good idea.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say the next time a neighbor complains.

It would be great if building management took this advice.

The commenters left a lot of good suggestions. I think the last suggestion is the best, but it should be sent out by building management.

The neighbors sound really annoying. I hope they eventually back off.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.