While Helping With a Tech Issue, This Employee Noticed Something Was Wrong — It Turned Out to Be a Stroke, and Quick Thinking Saved a Life

Some people are truly god sent!

This call center employee saved a life by being very prompt at his call!

Check out the full story.

Not the kind of diagnosis I usually do… First off, I know this is a bit out there but other than possible misremembering not a word of this is a lie. Didn’t want to post anything until I was sure the user was all right and this had a happy ending. I was working the helpdesk early one afternoon a few months ago and the phone rang.

This is where it gets interesting…

It was someone I’d helped before, a salesman at a remote location. He was in the office and having trouble logging into his laptop. I’ll never understand how users can use the same password for months and then one day just forget it, but that’s what the user reported and it wasn’t a super uncommon issue. I reset his password in AD then forced a sync to Azure AD (we’re a hybrid environment) and provided him the new password. I’m of the belief that hanging up on a user before confirming they’re up and running is right up there with closing up a computer before confirming it boots – you’re jinxing it.

UH OH…

So I’m sitting there for a couple minutes and ask, “How are things going?” “It’s still saying I can’t log in.” “All right, can you click in the bottom left where it says “Other User” and type your email address in manually?” After a while, “It’s still not working.” Hm, weird. I confirm in our management software that his laptop is online and reachable, and just to make sure I used his new password to log into office.com in a private window.

He knew something was up…

So I very carefully spell out the password and have him read it back to me. A few more minutes pass, he still can’t log in. I text him the password (somewhat against policy but…) and still not working. So I use a little undocumented trick where I make like I’m going to remote into his machine but send it a reboot command a few seconds later. Ordinarily I need user approval to connect, but if the software was still trying to connect after the reboot it would connect at the login screen. Logged in with my admin account so it was connected to Azure AD just fine, so I logged out and told the user to try to log in again.

He was trying his best to help this person out!

What I saw was really concerning. He wasn’t even typing in the password field, he was in the user name field and had managed to badly mangle his own email address. Not just misspellings, but there were 5 plus signs in a row and over time the user was backspacing and “correcting” over and over again. So for the first time ever I asked, “Sir, are you feeling all right?” without any snark whatsoever. I’m pretty sure the slight slur was there before but I hadn’t really been listening for it, but it was there when he said, “Oh, yeah. I went to the doctor yesterday and they said I had a fever, but I’m okay now.”

That’s INSANE!

Fever didn’t explain everything I was seeing, so I asked, “Do you know you’ve been trying to type in your email address for ten minutes?” “Wow, really?” He sounded almost impressed. He then started talking in a way that sounded almost coherent but with a lot of misplaced words. Okay he was either extremely drunk or this was a serious medical issue, and being that he’d driven into the office and no one else noticed I didn’t think he was drunk. Plus even while he was talking he was very slowly and deliberately still trying to type and making more mistakes.

He was really concerned at this point…

“Can you keep trying to log in? I’m going to see if I can find someone to help you.” I pulled up Teams and checked his location to see if anyone was online, thankfully the Branch Manager was online. I called up her cell. “Hey this is ATG with IT, and this might be a bit of an emergency. Are you or anyone onsite today?” “I am, and is too. What’s wrong?” “Maybe nothing, but can you go check on real quick? I think he may be having a serious problem.” She puts down the phone and after a while comes back and says, “Oh my goodness, I’m so glad you called me. We had to take to the hospital. He barely recognized me.”

WHAT?

“He said he had a fever, plus slurred speech and some language involvement. Can you call whoever’s taking him and let them know he might be having a stroke?” I wasn’t sure could tell people what he’d told me. “Uh, okay. I’ll do that. Thanks again!” Didn’t hear anything back on that for a long while except from HR telling me I did good making sure he was okay. A few weeks after that call we got a ticket to disable his account as he was on medical leave, but then a week after that we got a ticket to re-enable him. I was actually lucky enough to be the one who got the call when the user needed his password reset – neither he nor I remembered what I’d set it to a couple months back.

That is so unexpected!

Turns out yes, he had a stroke. He had no memory of that entire morning until he was in the hospital later that day. Prognosis was good (fever after a stroke generally means it was pretty severe so I’d been worried) and they were going to treat it with diet and blood pressure meds. As of now the user is back at work and still has a few issues with typing – one of the scarier aspects of strokes I learned after this is the issues you have during it can potentially be the parts of your brain that are dying.

YIKES! That sounds so scary!

This guy saved the day!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s find out how people on Reddit responded to this one.

This user knows this guy saved a life that day!

This user applauds this guy for being so prompt.

This user shares how things went down with their dad.

This user thinks the caller was lucky they found this guy.

This user is in awe of this employee!

Not all heroes wear capes!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.