Woman Frustrated When Husband Won’t Stop Talking During Pregnancy Baby Care Class

There are appropriate times to run your mouth…and then there are times like this.

We all know people who can’t seem to keep their mouths shut no matter what situation they’re in and, frankly, it gets pretty old pretty fast AND it can be incredibly embarrassing.

And we think you’ll feel for the woman who wrote the story below.

She explained why her husband’s incessant talking during an important class really ticked her off.

Check out what happened!

AITA for telling my husband he is not allowed to speak at the next infant prep class we take? “My husband and I took a class last night at the hospital with probably 20 pregnant couples.

Come on, dude…

He kept making jokes and trying to say little comments to me during the class. I found it came off as being rude to the instructors. The material was stuff we already knew for the most part. He has ADHD and I could tell he was just fidgeting. Plus, it was an evening class, and he takes his meds early in the morning.

This is pretty rude…

Well, I kept telling him to stop. We get to the part where they go over infant CPR, and I told him to stop joking. I will admit that CPR videos are a bit silly with the clearing the scene and asking an infant their name. But he is doing the practice and says, “Call 911!” He is not a quiet talker and I was mortified. AITA to tell him that at the next class we attend, he is not to speak/make jokes and can write his questions down for me to look at?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Like I said, you can see why this woman was pretty annoyed with this fella.

There’s a time and a place to run your yapper…and this wasn’t one of them, dude!

Hopefully, he learned a lesson from this.

Her husband sounds like he needs to grow up a bit…

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