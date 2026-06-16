Her Brother Asked Her Daughter to Be the Flower Girl — Then Uninvited Her When They Declared the Wedding Child-Free

Family dynamics are tough to navigate, don’t you think?

People fall on different sides of the spectrum when it comes to various issues, and they sometimes take stands on things that pit family member against family member.

It can get ugly!

And when you add kids and their feelings to the mix, things can get even uglier.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she and her family decided not to go to her brother’s wedding.

Get all the details below, and see what you think.

AITA for not attending my brother’s wedding? “Last May, my brother and his Fiancée decided that they wanted to get married next year (now this year) and started making all of the preparations in August of last year, booked the wedding for June this year. His fiancée asked me to be one of her bridesmaids and for my daughter (15 months old at the time) to be the flower girl and bought her a lovely bag with a silver bracelet, a teddy, and a heartfelt note asking her to be flower girl. Fast forward to January of this year and my brother mentions something about my daughter not being able to walk down the aisle because she is slightly delayed with her development. He told me we would have a conversation about it to figure something out, but that didn’t happen.

This is pretty darn rude…

In February, his fiancée sent me a very lengthy text detailing why she doesn’t think my daughter will be able to do it because she still isn’t walking, went on to say that they are going to stick to a child-free wedding and that no kids are coming and they don’t want to make people feel left out by not being able to bring their kids, whilst my daughter is flower girl. Look, I get it. It’s your wedding, you do whatever you want, I obviously have no problem with that. What I do have a problem with, is the fact that the fiancée gave my daughter these beautiful gifts and heartfelt note, only to turn around and say the wedding was actually childfree in the first place and that she doesn’t think my daughter is up to it. Now, for a start, why would you even ask my daughter to be flower girl when the wedding was child free from the start? It makes no sense to me, but whatever. I also did not like the fact that my brother and myself were meant to have a conversation about this, but I got a lengthy text (of all things) about it.

You can understand why she’d be upset about this.

So, I told my brother that I would not be able to attend his wedding due to not being able to get childcare, as all of my family are going to the wedding and my friend who usually babysits will be on holiday, so we have nobody else to watch her. The wedding is this weekend, so nursery wouldn’t have been an option either. AITA for not attending? Because I’m being given the silent treatment by my brother’s fiancée and she has been making sarcastic posts on Facebook about the whole ordeal. Oh, and my daughter is walking confidently now, by the way. All they had to do was have a conversation with me, but she jumped the gun and went straight to uninviting my daughter. Meanwhile, she has one of her dogs as a ring bearer.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Here’s what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, you can’t really blame her for feeling this way, can you?

You can say that again!

Hopefully, she and her brother can work this out and smooth things over.

Time will tell…

I think a lot of people out there would’ve reacted the same way!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.