A Company Quoted Him Too Much to Install Ceiling Fans — So One of Their Own Employees Offered to Do It for Less

It seems like there are a lot of secret deals going on out there these days…

I’m talking about people who work for companies trying to pad their income by doing jobs on the side for clients and customers who don’t want to pay a company’s set price for services.

I’d venture to say that some of this is shady and some of it is simply businesses not knowing what the market is like at a given time.

In today’s story, a customer talked about how they got a heck of a deal on ceiling fans being installed in their house when they found out a clever way to save some money.

Check out what happened.

They Priced Themselves Out of a Job. “I had two ceiling fans that I wanted installed upstairs. I’ve lived at my new place for a year and noticed the guest room and office can get a little warm, so I looked around for a light/ceiling fan combo and found two I liked. Next step was finding a certified electrician to install them. I’ve done fan installations before where I lived, but it’s a pain. Standing up on that ladder, neck in an uncomfortable position, not enough light, fiddling with those wires while trying to hold the unit in place. I get on Google and find a company. They say next day they can have someone out, provide an estimate and install if I decide to proceed. Person arrives on time, we go over what I want.

What?!?!

Take a look at the panel to be sure there isn’t any strange wiring issues, I inquire about the price, asking if it will be around $200 and he laughs a bit and says it will be more like +$700. I say that’s too much, I’m not going to pay that much for just installation, I’ve already bought the fans, maybe if that was the total cost. I apologize for wasting their time and wish them a good day, again, apologizing for wasting their time. A few minutes go by and there is a knock at my door. I immediately know what’s about to happen. Its the electrician and he just wanted to inform me that they do side work all the time. I ask how much do they charge and they said $200 for both ceiling fans. They came back the next day, probably on their day off, and installed both in less than 2 hours, I paid them in cash. Fans installed, I saved +$500. The company followed up with a text inquiring if I wanted to give them a review. It was an automatic text, sent out through some system that wasn’t smart enough to determine that I had turned their business down and refused.

Well..

It just wanted me to give them a review and provided a link to their Google site. I texted back that I had refused service, so there wouldn’t be a Review to post, but if they insisted, I could post that they wanted to charge me an outrageous fee and I refused their business. They texted back to defend their pricing. I just texted them stating I was confident I could find a qualified electrician that was licensed, bonded and insured to do the work for much less. I know because they had just installed the two fans – the very same electrician/employee that they had initially sent out.

Some folks just don’t get it…

They’ll never know that they missed out on any further Electrical jobs because of their greed in pricing a simple job at an Emergency rate. I get everyone needs to wet their beak, but trying to charge that much for just facilitating the professional provided was just greedy and they deserve the way it worked out. It sure felt like petty revenge.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, he figured out a way to save a pretty good chunk of change, didn’t he?

You bet he did!

And this deal fell right into his lap.

He wasn’t about to pay those outrageous prices!