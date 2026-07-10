A Customer Came In Every Week Wanting $200 Changed Into $20 Bills — The Store Never Had That Much in the Register

Getting cash back at a store can be convenient, but stores don’t always carry the denominations that people want.

That was the situation in this story where a customer came in asking for $200 in change, but he wanted it in $ 20s. The money in the drawer, however, was low, and they only had a couple of $20s available.

The cashier tried to explain it to him, but he just wasn’t understanding it. Finally, he went over to the customer service desk to get the proper change. Of course, he had to say that the cashier was an idiot while he was there.

Personally, I think they should stop serving this guy. Let him go to a bank if he needs exact change like this. Read through the story to see if you agree.

Man annoyed I won’t give him money I don’t have At my store we have a cashback limit of $200, and this one man comes in once a week and always gets $200 back.

I wonder what he needs the money for.

He asked if the limit was still $200, and then selected 200 on the keypad. It ended up going a little bit like this: Characters: Me: me CM: Cashback man

He will have to take the money however he can get it.

Me: How would you like your cashback sir? CM: Twenties please. (In thick Italian accent) Me: Sir I only have two twenties is it alright if I give you big bills instead?

I wonder why he doesn’t want the $100 bills.

CM: Sure (he looks around angrily and begins to sigh repeatedly) Me, handing him two hundreds: Two hundred dollars have a great day sir. CM: What is this, can I get twenties? I want twenties. I asked for twenties.

He still doesn’t have more than two $20s

Me: Sir I only have two twenties I’m sorry CM: Oh, can you break these into twenties? Me: Sir, I do not have enough twenties to break those

This isn’t a bank; how does he think this is going to work?

CM: Can you get someone who can break these? I need twenties. Me: Sir you can go over to customer service and they can break them for you there

Yeah, it is the cashier who is stupid. Come on.

He goes over to customer service, which is approximately 15 feet from the register I was at, so I can hear him talking about the “stupid cashier who couldn’t count twenties”.

The cashier was doing everything they could for this guy, but he was being unreasonable. And yet, in his head, it is the cashier who is the problem.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Why do customers act like this?

This commenter has a good recommendation.

Customers just can’t admit that they made a mistake.

If you need cash, go to a bank.

Clearly this person knows how to do their job.

Maybe there was a language barrier, but this guy was making things harder than they needed to be. The cashier clearly explained that they don’t have enough $20 bills, so how did he expect him to make them appear?

Some customers just don’t pay attention, and some just refuse to listen. Either way, I’m sure it gets annoying.