A Customer Placed Their Money on the Counter to Pay, Prompting an Immediate Conflict With the Cashier

It’s pretty funny to realize the things that some people get upset about.

What one person wouldn’t even notice could lead another person to get all bent out of shape.

And that’s what’s going on here, folks!

A person explained why a cashier got upset with them…

And we think you’re gonna be surprised about the reason.

Get all the details below and see what you think!

AITA for putting cash on the counter? “At the Philadelphia airport yesterday, I paid for a bag of chips with cash. I had asked if they take cash and the person said yes. I put a $50 bill on the counter.

What’s the big deal?

The cashier (relatively young) said “Oh so I can just put your money on the counter?” to which I said, “Huh?” She repeated with emphasis, “So I can just put your money on the counter like that?” and I said “Sure, I don’t mind. Why, are you not supposed to do that?”.

Really?

She replied angrily, “NO, IT’S RUDE.” I said, “Sorry, I never heard of that.” She was furious, never made eye contact with me, and walked off her shift after giving me my change.

Well, what were they supposed to do…?

By the way, she did not hold her hand out and when I paid cash. Also, I placed the bill on the counter. I didn’t fling it or anything like that. Am I missing some sort of etiquette?”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And this person had an interesting perspective.

This really doesn’t seem like it needs to be the basis of an argument.

But some people just like to have issues with everything!

It sounds like this cashier was trying to make a big deal out of nothing.