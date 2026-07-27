She Accepted Lower Pay and a Demotion to Accommodate Her Disability—Only to Face Complete Hostility From Her Boss

Asking for accommodations at work should be met with basic understanding, not resentment framed as personal inconvenience.

One employee requested a role change to manage her disability, a request that already meant accepting lower pay and a lower position, only to have her manager respond with disgust and the comment that being disabled is essentially “getting old.”

She’s living with constant illness, unable to drive, struggling to maintain friendships, and barely holding onto stability in her career, all while financially unable to risk reporting the comment to HR since she genuinely can’t afford to lose this job.

Now she’s left interpreting her manager’s words as an eerie warning, one that suggests any future issue could cost her everything.

Keep reading for the full story.

I was discriminated for being disabled and I can’t even do anything When I asked to change my role within my company to accommodate my disability, my manager was angry and said to me that essentially me being disabled is “getting old.” I am disgusted.

She knows she’s putting her boss in a tough spot, but she doesn’t think it warrants this kind of mistreatment.

I understand it’s disappointing for her, but it’s even worse for me that I’m choosing to step down and accept a lower pay and lower role, and that I am sick all of the time. Does she think I enjoy suffering constantly?

This employee is starting to feel stuck in a bad situation.

And I cannot even do anything about this or report to HR or anything, because frankly I cannot afford to lose this job. I really need this job and it’s important to my career long-term, and also I am living paycheck to paycheck. I can’t drive, I can’t maintain friendships, I can’t enjoy parties, and I struggle to maintain a job. Being disabled isn’t fun.

Her boss’ cruel words are still stuck in her head.

I just can’t believe she said that to me, that it’s “getting old,” as if I can just stop. I’m assuming it’s a threat, and that the next time I ever have an issue I’m done for. Sucks.

This boss really needs to check herself.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to start building a paper trail.

This user questions the legality of this boss’ statement.

This employee should tread very carefully with HR.

Right now, it’s time to keep her head down and start documenting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Nobody accepts a pay cut and a smaller role for fun.

It was wrong for this boss to treat this employee’s sacrifice as an inconvenience worth mocking.

This boss isn’t the one who has to live with the pain, the guilt, the shame. All she has to do is keep a professional face and do her job, but she can’t even manage that.

The working world definitely isn’t a fair world.

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