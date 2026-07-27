Neighbor Talks So Loudly They Can Be Heard Through Closed Windows—And It’s Driving Everyone Crazy

Woof!

This doesn’t sound good AT ALL.

I understand that living around other people means that you’re gonna have to deal with some noise from time to time, but if someone is constantly being loud and there’s no break in the noise, that’s pretty irritating.

The person who wrote this story is sick and tired of their talking so loudly that they can hear every conversation they have.

Let’s take a look at what they’re dealing with.

Neighbor’s voice is so loud I can hear full conversations through closed windows. “I need to know if I’m being unreasonable here, because this is driving me insane. There’s someone in the building next to us whose voice carries directly into our apartment every single day. I don’t care that their windows are open. People can open their windows.

Ugh!

The problem is that the sound travels so clearly into our place that even with our windows closed, we can still hear them. And I don’t mean vague background noise. I mean full conversations. For example, we can hear a woman talking on speaker phone, where the entire conversation is audible from our apartment.

This would drive me nuts!

Today it has been shouting and cheering all day, and it’s now around 9 PM. I get that it’s the World Cup and people want to celebrate, which is fine, but there has to be some awareness of how much your voice carries when you live near other people. We’ve asked them before to close their windows, but that didn’t really help. At this point, it feels like we’re involuntarily living with them from across the way. I’m planning to contact their building manager tomorrow, because I’m tired of hearing full speakerphone conversations and shouting inside my own apartment every day. In the meantime, what would you do here? Also accepting petty-but-legal because apparently I now live inside someone else’s living room against my will.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared a tip.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Boy, is this annoying…

Maybe they should go have a talk with this neighbor?

It might be worth a shot…

Some people have no idea how loud they really are…