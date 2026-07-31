“Step Out of Line”: Impatient Dad Tries to Cut Ahead With His Son—Then the Manager Hands Him the Owner’s Card

There are too many store managers that almost seem scared of customers. When a customer complains, they do whatever the customer wants to avoid a bad review or an argument. More managers need to stand up to customers, especially customers who are very, very wrong.

In this story, we hear about a manager who actually does stand up to a customer. It’s pretty impressive!

The customer tries to cut in line, but the manager refuses to let him get his way.

The drama escalates even more when the customer finally leaves and the manager takes a quick break.

Let’s read all about it.

“How dare you try to fight me! In front of my son!” Indy music store, back when they were viable. (Possibly one of the best jobs retail birthed.) Dad and young son storm the counter, pushing through two patient customers. “I need to buy this now, I’m in a hurry.” “Sure, mate. Right after I serve these folks.”

Good for the manger for not backing down!

“No, I’m in a hurry.” “Yeah … well, we’re kinda living in a society … so I’m gonna have to ask you to wait.” “Where’s your manager?” “… I’m the manager.”

I feel bad for the kid.

“Well, I want to speak to the owner.” “Dad? Can we go.” “OK, that’s doable. But right now I’m serving these folks. Yes, mate, can I get that for -” “I AM GOING TO STAND HERE UNTIL YOU GET THE OWNER.”

OP tells the customer how it’s going to go.

“OK, here’s how it’s going to be. I am not selling you anything. You’re disrupting my store. Here’s the owner’s card. Give him a call and tell him what a jerk I am. In the meantime, please leave. Sorry about this folks. How would you like to pay -” “I AM GOING TO STAND HERE UNTIL YOU SELL ME THIS.” “Dad, let’s just go…” “We’re staying until we get the CD.”

OP stands his ground.

/ignore. Serve more customers. /awkward. Counter finally clears. More /ignore. I give in. “Weren’t you in a hurry?” “Sell me this…” “Nope.” “…”

What? This dad is crazy?

Dad leaves! Son trailing behind looking embarrassed. I exhale, tell the other staff I’m having a smoke and head out front. Dad’s still loitering and looks all shocked and scared and starts to walk away quickly. “How dare you try to fight me! In front of my son!” He calls back while rapidly fleeing with a few bystanders staring like I’m some kind of monster…

Why would he say OP is trying to fight him? Where did he even come up with that?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is crazy!

The customer was really rude.

Here’s some praise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

That guy clearly didn’t plan ahead.

What’s so weird about this situation is that the customer claims he’s in a hurry, yet he stands there waiting and then is even waiting around outside afterwards. Is he in a hurry or not? Clearly not. It’s like he’s just being annoying to be annoying.

I feel bad for the guy’s son. He clearly just wanted to go. Whatever they were buying wasn’t that important.

Considering how long the dad stood there complaining, he should’ve just waited in line.

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