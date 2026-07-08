A Neighbor Deliberately Ran Over Two Little Girls’ Snowmen. The Brilliant—and Ruinous—Trap Hiding Inside the Rebuild.

Some people are awful for no reason. They like destroying things just for fun. It’s pretty messed up and very immature.

I’m talking about the kinds of people who hit mailboxes with baseball bats or drive over snowmen.

In this story, we hear about two little girls who built some snowmen. An annoying neighbor deliberately drove over them, so the parents helped them rebuild the snowmen.

When the neighbor drove over the snowmen again, the parents were out for revenge.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Drive into OUR yard to destroy snowmen? Ok then. This was just about three year ago. So my family owns a little house in Sweden. It is about 3 hours norht of Stockholm. We often go there on vacations since we have a lot of vacations in Sweden. There was about 30 houses in the village we lived in at the time. In this village there was this jerk that just bought a new expensive Porscha SUV that he flex on everyone. Had a whealthy family and got the car from his dad. He was about 23 and had never made a single penny from his own work and was always a spoild kid. Now to the story.

This guy really is awful!

We had invited my best friend to join us while we went to our house during winter vacation and we were going to stay there for four days then go back to stockholm. Me and bestfriend (BF) builded bunch of mini snowmen (about 40 cm tall, or a little over 1 foot for you Americans) on the side of the road. When we where still making the snowmen jerk comes in his SUV and drives over our snowmen. Me and BF were sad and went to tell my parants what happend.

Her parents sound really nice.

They said that they couldn´t do anything about it since it was on the side of the road and not on our property. Me, BF and Amazing dad and mom (AD and AM) help us build up the snowmen again but 1 – 2 meters in to our property so that they would not be run over. At this time we went in for lunch. We had a window from our dining room to our front yard were all of the snowmen were. Midway during lunch we hear a loud WROOM!

Let’s try that again…

All of us look out while we see the gray Porscha turn into our lawn and drove them all over. My mom was furious and began cusing him out (even tho he wasn´t there) Now my parents were in ful revenge mode. We builded even MORE snowmen but this time my mom annnd dad put gigantic 14 cm (5 inch) spikes in the bottom of them. We builded many more than there were before so that he would not be able to resist driving over them.

This is going to be good!

some hours later we hear a LOUD bang outside we immediately ruched to our window and saw the gray Porscha SUV in our lawn. Jerk inspects the wheels and then runs to our door knocking like a maniac. Dad opens the door and before he could say a word jerk screams at him for ruining his tiers and says hew is going to sue. Jerk starts cusing at him and dad does the same. My mom takes us to their bedroom upstairs to avoid us from the bad language (we were only 10) then goes down to help dad with jerk.

Here’s how it worked out.

Jerk never sue and ended up having to pay about 2000 dollars for the new tiers that would match the ones he had (he didn´t have the normal wheels but some special kind) and for someone to put them on his car. Not manny people liked him to begin with but this did definitely didn´t boost his reputation.

The awful guy couldn’t sue because he shouldn’t have been driving on their property to begin with. Serves him right!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a similar story.

Another person did something similar.

These stories are satisfying!

It really doesn’t make sense!

That annoying rich guy got what he deserved! He shouldn’t have driven over the snowmen, especially when they were on private property!

If anyone was going to sue, it should’ve been the parents because he shouldn’t have driven on their front yard!

It sounds like this was a core memory for these little girls.

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