A Pregnant Resident Is Reeling After a Neighbor Flatly Refused to Halt Early Morning Construction

Living next to construction is never much fun. But trying to do it while you’re nine months pregnant is a whole different story.

That’s what this woman has been dealing with ever since the house next door started going through a full renovation.

For months, the drilling and hammering have started at 7:00 every weekday, and some days the noise doesn’t stop until well into the evening.

She knows the weekday work is technically allowed. However, the problem is that she’s barely sleeping as it is, and the noise starts right outside her bedroom window.

To make matters worse, the construction has also continued on Sundays, even though it isn’t supposed to.

After another sleepless night, she finally walked next door and said exactly what had been on her mind for months.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for yelling at my neighbour for ruining my sleep during my pregnancy? I (29F) am currently nine months pregnant, and as anyone who has been pregnant knows, getting comfortable and actually sleeping is an uphill battle. The house next door used to belong to a sweet old lady who sadly passed away recently. Her niece and the niece’s boyfriend inherited or bought the place, and they are planning to move in. However, they’ve been doing massive, top-to-bottom renovations for the last three months, stripping the house down to the walls and floors and completely starting over.

Unfortunately, it feels like the project has been going on forever.

Because they are doing all the construction themselves with the help of their friends and associates, it feels like it’s dragging on forever. The biggest issue is that they start drilling, hammering, and making massive amounts of noise at exactly 7:00 a.m. every single weekday, and some days they don’t stop until 8:00 p.m. In Ireland, there is no legal “quiet hours” law, but City Council guidelines allow noisy construction from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. So, technically, their weekday morning start time is allowed. However, the drilling is right against my bedroom wall, and it wakes me up instantly, shaking the room.

Most of their work is within the laws.

Between the pregnancy insomnia, nausea, and general exhaustion, losing those early morning hours of sleep is absolutely breaking me, especially when most nights I don’t actually manage to fall asleep until 2:00 or 3:00 a.m. To make matters worse, they have also been doing heavy construction on Sundays and bank holidays. According to DCC rules, noisy work is strictly not allowed on Sundays or public holidays. They’ve completely ignored this, meaning I get zero days of rest. Yesterday, after another weekend of noise and a terrible night of barely sleeping, the weekday drilling started at 7:01 a.m.

The guy wasn’t interested in listening to her.

I snapped. I went over there in my pajamas and confronted the boyfriend. I told him they had been doing this for months, it was incredibly inconsiderate, and that, as a pregnant woman, I desperately needed sleep. I asked if they could at least push the heaviest drilling back to 8:30 or 9:00 a.m. and reminded him that they shouldn’t even be working on Sundays. He was incredibly dismissive. He pointed out that, on weekdays, they are legally within the 7:00 a.m. guideline and said they have a strict schedule to finish the job. He completely brushed off the Sunday issue and basically told me it wasn’t his problem.

Now, opinions on what she did are mixed.

In my sleepless, emotional state, I ended up calling him a few unsavory names and walked away. My partner thinks I was justified because of how long this has been going on and how exhausted I am. But a friend told me I might be the ******* because they are just trying to get their home finished, and asking them to restrict their hours would only stretch out the timeline. I’m also torn because I’m due to have my baby in a few weeks, and I doubt they’ll be finished with construction by then. They’ll likely be constantly waking up my newborn whenever she tries to sleep. AITA?

Yikes! One one hand, being pregnant is hard, but calling people names is rarely ever the answer.

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Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

According to this comment, she should’ve brought it up sooner.

These are excellent suggestions.

As this person points out, she had three months to solve this problem.

That would be a great way to handle it.

Anyone would feel worn down after months of living like that, especially this late in a pregnancy. So, it’s easy to understand why she blew up.

At the same time, the neighbors have every right to work during the hours the law allows. Asking them to start later wasn’t unreasonable, but they also weren’t required to say yes.

The bigger issue is the Sunday construction.

If they’re breaking the rules, that’s the part she should focus on instead of arguing about the weekday schedule. That gives her a much stronger case moving forward.