A Woman Mistook a Man at a Gas Station for an Employee — Then Demanded He Pump Her Gas

Another day, another case of mistaken identity…

It never seems to end, does it?!?!

And this story is a real doozy…

A man who was filling up a vehicle at a gas station got an unusual request from a woman…who thought he worked there.

Doh!

Check out how he handled this unusual situation.

“Lady, I don’t even work here!” “I work for a bus company and part of my job is to fuel the gasoline powered vehicles we have. We have about 17 (4 minivans, 3 mini coaches, 10 small “special ed” school busses). So for about 2 1/2 hours a day I drive to and from a local gas station to fuel up the vehicles. Part of my routine as the gas is pumping I check the washer fluid by visually looking at the tank, we have a large tank of it back at the yard. I have been doing this for about 3 1/2 years and every 4-6 months the following situation happens: I am at a gas station filling up a vehicle and have the hood open to check the windshield washer level. As I close the hood I hear someone (always a woman) from the next pump over ask me what I was doing with the hood open. “Checking the washer fluid” I plainly say.

Hahahaha!

“Well when you pump my gas can you check mine? Thanks.” Puzzled I ask “What do you mean pump your gas?” She instantly gets that angry look that I know all too well, driving a bus and interacting with parents of 45 kids, working a year in fast food and a year in retail taught me that face, “You are an employee here, I need help pumping my gas, now please tell me why you don’t know how to do your job!”

He’s been there before!

This is a moment I have been waiting for the whole time I’ve been in the service industry but couldn’t do because I need a job. I prepare my most neutral tone of voice possible, think Ben Stine. “Lady, I don’t work here. Pump your own gas.”

Take that!

Turned around and finished the vehicle I was fueling, slowly hung the nozzle, got the receipt and wrote the vehicle number on it and got in the vehicle and drove off. I could see the lady in my side mirrors as I was leaving angrily getting out of her car to get her own gas.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

This person weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, she was pretty clueless, huh?

You can say that again!

Can we all try to pay attention to our surroundings, please?

This lady sure went out of her way to be rude!