Christmas Dinner Took A Turn When A Teenager’s Aunt Wouldn’t Stop Criticizing Her, Prompting Her Dad To Step In

There always seems to be one family member who is hell bent on ruining the holiday season.

It could be a grandparent, it could be a sibling, it could even be that weird cousin that everyone avoids.

In today’s story, it’s an aunt who seems to derive pleasure from making everyone else unhappy.

Check out what down and think about how you’d react if this happened to you.

Get started now!

AITA for being the reason Christmas was ruined for my family? “My aunt is a jerk. Always has been. She’s tried numerous times to get me and my sister to live with her despite us saying no and my parents telling her to stop asking. My parents have also told her to stop raising us for them. My aunt is the oldest of her siblings and is still unmarried and without children of her own. (My dad’s the youngest…and he’s 42). A side note before the story begins (because this is relevant), my grandmother had a stroke a few months prior to the story. She has long since recovered and back to her normal self. She also makes it a point that even though I’m 18 when the story begins, she wants me to relax whenever I’m at her house as I have so many chores to do at home. So Christmas comes around, we’re all having a good time.

This didn’t get off to a good start…

My aunt got skipped during the present opening, didn’t choose to say anything, so she’s already annoyed from that. Later on, I’m sitting on the couch admiring the new games I got (huge geek). My grandmother said she was going to do a few dishes, then join the rest of the family. My aunt comes in and asks me why I’m not helping her. I forget what I said.

Give it a rest, lady!

Next thing I know, my grandmother and aunt are arguing in the kitchen about how I should be helping her. My grandmother said that if she needed help, she would ask my dad and jokingly calls for him. I go outside and tell my dad that she needs help. I stay outside for the ensuing argument. According to my dad, my aunt went off on him for the way he raised me (trying to claim that I was lazy). Dad couldn’t take it anymore and went off on her in return.

Good riddance!

I was walking with my grandfather and sister (who was nine) to their garden when I see my aunt storming back and forth from her car to the house with her stuff. She then left and the rest of us had a somewhat normal day. AITA for being the reason Christmas was ruined?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Jeez…this lady is something else!

And I don’t mean that in a good way…

Just so we’re clear…

Her aunt sounds like the Grinch who ruined Christmas…