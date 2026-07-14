An Upstairs Neighbor’s Obsession With Midnight Washing Backfired Into a Massive Property Investigation

Who knew that a basic household appliance could cause so many problems…

Well, you read it here first, folks!

The person who wrote this story is losing their mid because a neighbor’s washing machine makes WAY too much noise.

Let’s take a look at what this poor individual is dealing with.

Washing machine. “I live on the ground and first floor of a town house with an upstairs neighbor. They’re a large family who are quite noisy during the day particularly late afternoon when the children are home from school.

This sounds miserable…

Loud bangs, stamping, screaming running around etc. This isn’t an issue at all. Children can make noise in their home, I expect to hear it. The problem I have is their washing machine. It constantly runs and vibrates, bangs and shakes across every room in my house. During the day is understandable but they have started regularly running it after midnight and it literally sounds like it is coming through the ceiling to the point that it is disturbing my toddlers sleep.

Come on, people!

The noise stopped at 12.30 am last night and started up again at 7 am this morning. I feel like I am a very tolerant neighbor but would it be unreasonable to raise this with my landlord?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Now check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

This sounds like it could be the plot of a horror movie, don’t you think?

Let that idea marinate…

But for this guy, it’s his reality…poor fella.

Their neighbors sound straight-up R-U-D-E.