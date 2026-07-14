July 13, 2026 at 9:46 pm

An Upstairs Neighbor’s Obsession With Midnight Washing Backfired Into a Massive Property Investigation

by Matthew Gilligan

man in bed who can&apos;t sleep

Shutterstock

Who knew that a basic household appliance could cause so many problems…

Well, you read it here first, folks!

The person who wrote this story is losing their mid because a neighbor’s washing machine makes WAY too much noise.

Let’s take a look at what this poor individual is dealing with.

Washing machine.

“I live on the ground and first floor of a town house with an upstairs neighbor.

They’re a large family who are quite noisy during the day particularly late afternoon when the children are home from school.

This sounds miserable…

Loud bangs, stamping, screaming running around etc. This isn’t an issue at all. Children can make noise in their home, I expect to hear it.

The problem I have is their washing machine.

It constantly runs and vibrates, bangs and shakes across every room in my house.

During the day is understandable but they have started regularly running it after midnight and it literally sounds like it is coming through the ceiling to the point that it is disturbing my toddlers sleep.

Come on, people!

The noise stopped at 12.30 am last night and started up again at 7 am this morning.

I feel like I am a very tolerant neighbor but would it be unreasonable to raise this with my landlord?”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door.
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Now check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 4.01.58 PM An Upstairs Neighbor’s Obsession With Midnight Washing Backfired Into a Massive Property Investigation

Another person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 4.02.07 PM An Upstairs Neighbor’s Obsession With Midnight Washing Backfired Into a Massive Property Investigation

This individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 4.02.14 PM An Upstairs Neighbor’s Obsession With Midnight Washing Backfired Into a Massive Property Investigation

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 4.02.31 PM An Upstairs Neighbor’s Obsession With Midnight Washing Backfired Into a Massive Property Investigation

This sounds like it could be the plot of a horror movie, don’t you think?

Let that idea marinate…

But for this guy, it’s his reality…poor fella.

Their neighbors sound straight-up R-U-D-E.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a work-from-home employee struggling to be productive with all of the community noise.
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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , ,

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