Housing Search Goes Wrong: College Students Can’t Figure Out Why They’re Being Rejected

Have you tried looking into renting a house or an apartment lately?

It’s rough as hell out there!

High prices, limited availability, huge deposits, the list goes on and on.

The woman who wrote the story below knows all about it, and she aired her grievances about how hard it’s been to find a place for her and her friends.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Why are there so many rude and entitled leasing agents/property managers/etc? “Me and my 3 other roommates are currently in the process of trying to find a 2 bedroom apartment/townhome/house to rent for the next year, and we’ve run into some pretty rude people who have wasted our time.

We think that they don’t like us because of our age (we are all 20+ college students), and it’s really frustrating being talked down to and even lied to when we just are trying to find a place to live.

This would be frustrating.

One property manager who gave me weird vibes seemed to be looking for an excuse to get rid of us once he saw us in person. After we toured the whole apartment and were asking him questions about specifics, he started acting weird when one of my roommates said she has a small pet bird. (The rules for this apartment state that one small pet under 20 lbs is permitted per apartment.) When I brought up that I had a guarantor he suddenly said they don’t allow cosigners, which was not stated or posted anywhere. He said it was stated on the papers he told us to look through, but we checked afterwards and that was a complete lie.

This sounds a bit sketchy…

We promptly left and as we were leaving we heard one of the current tenants express that she was surprised that he told us that he wouldn’t allow a cosigner. This is why we think he just made that up on the spot to get rid of us. The most recent one was today, we went to tour another apartment. The leasing agent was about 10 minutes late but seemed okay at first. After we finished looking at the place we went to talk to her to make sure a small pet bird was okay, and to ask about a guarantor, she got all weird about things.

Oh boy, here we go again…

Only two of us were touring at the time, but when we mentioned that we had 2 other roommates and we were going to have 2 people per room, she started being extremely rude and made multiple comments about how “weird” that was and that she’s never heard of someone doing that ever, and as me and my roommate left she was still muttering to herself about how weird it was that we had roommates. It’s just so frustrating that it seems like a lot of these (mostly older and entitled) people think that they can say anything they want to us and lie straight to our faces, like we’re just some dumb kids instead of adults who have been successfully renting at another place for 2 years. I don’t know what I’m looking for here, mostly venting my frustrations, but has anyone else had experiences like this? Any advice on how to handle these people? Can I complain to their employers for being rude?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this reader spoke up.

Good luck to them!

It sounds like they’re gonna need it…

Good grief!

It’s tough to find a decent place to live these days!