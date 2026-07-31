Woman’s Younger Sibling Chewed Up Her Brand New Board Game Cards, So When She Banned Her Sister From Future Game Nights, Their Mother Accused Her Of Overreacting

Buying yourself something new and watching it get destroyed the same day it comes out of the packaging is something 99% of people would find extremely frustrating.

In this story, one young woman unwrapped a $40 board game and sat down to play it with her eight-year-old sibling.

But by the end of the night, most of the cards had teeth marks in them. When she approached her sister about it, she quickly denied it, but she knew the truth.

So when she banned her sibling from future game nights, she faced accusations of “overreacting” from her permissive mother.

You’ll want to keep reading for the full drama.

AITA for banning my sister (f8) from board game night? I am F23. I have a younger sister (F8). The problem started after board game night ended. I was cleaning up when I realized that most of my cards had been chewed on.

This was a huge loss for her.

It is a brand new game I unwrapped this afternoon and only my sister and I were playing. This board game cost me about forty bucks. So I felt very upset about this.

She soon approaches her sister, asking her to fess up to what she did.

My younger sister is old enough to know better than to chew on people’s things. I asked her if she had chewed my cards and she denied it.

But her mother takes her younger sister’s side instead of hers.

So I went to my mom and she said that my sister is just “overexcited” and that is why she chewed on the cards. I think that is a very stupid response.

She thinks her mom is totally ignoring her and her needs.

I feel upset because this cost me money, it’s a new game, and now it is ruined. It’s got teeth marks all over it. My mom says I am “overreacting” and that I’ll find it funny. But I don’t find it funny. I am upset that this behavior is being allowed and being excused.

So she decides if her mom won’t take action, she’ll have to take drastic measures to prevent this from happening again.

I told my sister she can’t play board games with me or my friends and that she is not allowed to touch any of the board games I buy. I want to play board games that are still in good condition and that have all the pieces intact. I personally don’t want to play games with cards that have been chewed and bitten on. AITA?

This woman knew what she had to do, and she got it done.

What did Reddit have to say?

This is permissive parenting at its finest.

If chewing on games is really that important to her younger sister, why not hand her an older game?

Surely there’s a healthier place for her younger sibling to direct this energy.

Actions have consequences, and the sooner her sibling learns that, the better.

“Overexcited” is not a defense for chewing someone’s property, and “you’ll find it funny” is not an apology.

Anyone who’s ever spent their own money on something they wanted will agree that being upset when it gets destroyed isn’t overreacting.

If the sibling has sensory issues that make her more susceptible to chewing on things, then fine, but surely there’s a better parenting approach than just allowing every item in the house to be fair game.

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