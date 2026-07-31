“I Don’t Feel Safe Anymore”: Toxic Neighborly Feud Pushes Resident to Breaking Point

It’s so exciting moving into a new place!

New opportunities, new surroundings…and new neighbors.

Well, that last item is usually the trickiest and most unpredictable part of the whole thing.

Sometimes it’s great, and other times, well, it goes badly.

In today’s story, a woman sounded off about the neighbor in her new place who is driving her insane.

Read on, and get all the details below.

Moving because of neighbor. “Moved into a new rental last September, been in this area a while but wanted to be closer to my kid’s junior high they started at as they’re involved in a dance program that requires a lot of back and forth during non-school hours. We’re a block away, so they ride their bike over or walk with friends and get a little independence.

Uh oh…

Within 2 months, the neighbor had code enforcement at my home at least 7 times. Here’s a few examples: Before the moving truck was even unpacked, had code enforcement in my yard about the overgrown lawn. The yard needed a little TLC (lawn care is on the tenant) but the unit was empty awhile before we got it… and I’d literally lived there a couple days at this point. Showed code enforcement the lease, no citation and they gave me a couple weeks to trim up the hedges etc.

Dude…give it a rest.

As we’re unpacking a 3 bedroom house, get another visit from code enforcement… excessive trash in the alley shared with the neighbor to the right of me(the one from hell). The city asked for access through the locked gate and see *GASP* a pile of broken down boxes tucked between the bin and wall of my home. Almost as if I was unpacking many items….. no citation city just said get em in the bin when you can. Code enforcement is back a less than a week later, after I had cleared the yard, excessive yard waste (aka, a pile of weeds getting put into a refuse bag). No citation city just says dispose of it properly, like I was already doing.

This guy is unhinged!

This dude pulled used cat litter bags out of my garbage, threw them all over the yard, then sent pictures to my property manager… because he doesn’t want my bins on the side of the house behind the one gate, he wants them in the backyard by the shed – meaning I would have to drag full bins over a block through 2 gates on a path of seashells and down my front steps to the curb. He wrote a detailed email with that photo that I need to mow once a week, take my bins out twice a week, no food or pet waste allowed on the bins, he went on and on saying he’s best friends with the property owner… Property owner said they’ve met in passing but he doesn’t know the neighbor.

It gets even more dramatic!

There’s a few garden beds out front that my kid and I filled with propagated herbs, wildflowers, compost scraps like veggie seeds. Neighbor digs up the garden bed by the driveway to plant a lemon tree, effectively killing all my plants. Told him to get his shrub and put it in his own yard “it’s all astroturf so this area is MY community garden, but you can use it if you’d like. ” After asking him many times to mind his own business, the tree incident got me to call non-emergency. Explained that I can’t do anything in my own yard without the city showing up and harassment continued even after the property manager told him to pound sand. Neighbor comes out while the cops are there being nosey thinking they’re they “for me”, realizes I’m showing then emails with the property manager and texts with the owner and he cane rampaging into my yard to like fight the cops. Took 2 officers to restrain him so they told me to go inside.

Ugh…what a nightmare.

After he threw a tantrum for 45 minutes the cops came back and offered me a restraining order, I declined as I can see into his living room from my own if I really wanted to. He left well enough alone for a while after the cops told him no contact, but then he started making comments at my kid when they’d take the trash out “oh cleaning up after your mom, I’d hate to see what your house looks like” this dude is mid 60s at least, my kid is 12. Caught him one time and told him to shut up, then I started coming home to notes taped on my door almost every day “I’m under video surveillance, he’s contacted authorities, lawyers are involved” what this is in context to, only weirdo neighbor knows.

She changed her mind.

After a week of notes I called non-emergency again saying I’d changed my mind about filing a report/charges whatever. Neighbor isn’t home but talks to them through his Ring camera, absolutely lost his mind again. He was cackling like a movie villain and saying everything was a lie, when they showed him the notes his response was “they’re polite notices”. Got a report number and waiting on the injunction, Neighbor’s response is to put up a privacy screen on his porch and cover it with passive aggressive stickers that face my porch. I love the house, the space, the area, my work commute, that my kid is a block from school and near friends…. but I’ve gotta decide by next week if I’m renewing or not. Do I want another year of this nonsense, absolutely not, but moving is so expensive.”

Here’s what readers on Reddit had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

This is enough to drive anyone insane!

Some people just have way too much time on their hands.

Get a life!

She’s stuck in an awful situation having to deal with this neighbor.