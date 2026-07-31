Neighbor Won’t Stop Messing With Her Lawn—Now She’s Considering Calling The Police

Ladies and gents…

Now, this is a wild story!

We’ve all had to deal with annoying neighbors at some point, but this…this is nuts!

And you can tell that the woman who wrote it is about to lose her marbles because of her crazy neighbor.

Get all the details below, and see what you think.

She thinks it’s her house. “I have a neighbor. She lives behind me. When I first moved in, I was keeping my lawn at a nice, lush 5 inch height. She decided to help me one day by mowing my lawn while I was at work.

Oh, boy…

Came home to find she’d cut it right down into the soil. Soon I had dandelions instead of lawn. When I got home that day, I found her on her knees with a pair of scissors reaching under our fence and trying to cut the lawn in my backyard. I told we don’t her help and don’t cut our lawn anymore. Next, we spent a ton of money and labour installing a new beautiful fence around our back and side yard. The fence posts were all painted black and my husband was very proud of his work.

This lady sounds crazy…

Soon discover that neighbor has taken it upon herself to use her gas weed trimmer on the boulevard in front of our house and is chewing up our brand new fence posts. I go over to her house, politely thank her for helping us, but remind her that we’d prefer to look after our lawn ourselves. She starts yelling in my face that everyone in the neighborhood can’t stand me and that everyone dislikes my garden. I tell her that I’m not there to trade insults, I just want her to stay out of my space.

She’s gossiping about her too.

I overhear her telling a new neighbor that I don’t look after my yard. I see her at my place of work and she glares at me. General bad vibes, but whatever. Last week, I returned home from a trip to find someone had left a bunch of broken shelving on the street in front of my house. This happens sometimes in this town. The shelving is all about 6 feet high. There are 3 pieces. They are upright and spread out across the street. I look at them and see they are quite rotten and not in great shape. I decide to put them all into a pile, laying down, and then call the town to ask them to pick up and discard.

This is very strange…

I go back inside, and suddenly hear the shelving being moved around. I go back outside and see the shelves are once again upright and spread across the street. I start putting them back into a pile. The neighbor comes storming out of her house, screaming at me to leave the shelves the way she wants them. Keep in mind, this is in front of my house.

Get lost, lady!

I tell her no, I tell her to calm down, that I am calling the town. She calls me a pathetic loser, screaming all the while. I continue piling the furniture. She screams her way back into her house. I go back inside and hear both her and her husband screaming and yelling.

She’s considering getting the police involved.

I’m considering calling the police non emergency line to file a complaint. I’ve been here for 6 years. So it’s not the worst case scenario, but it’s definitely unsettling and seems to be getting worse. To be clear, we have always left these people alone, we work hard, our garden is well cared for.”

Let’s see how folks reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this person knows all about this.

What did I tell ya…?

That was insane, right?

You better believe it was!

This woman’s neighbor is totally UNHINGED.