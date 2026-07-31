“The Mask Slipped”: Worker Details Shocking Behavior of Narcissistic Teammates

Workplace dynamics can reveal a lot about people’s behavior.

In this story, an employee noticed narcissists dominating the workplace with rigid and controlling attitudes.

They enforced strict rules and acted superior, who don’t know flexibility or adapting to real situations.

Over time, he realized their behavior lacked empathy and made healthy working relationships difficult.

Do you agree with this observation? Check out the full details below.

Narcissists are one-dimensional Working with narcissists, you will see that they follow a very basic script. They are not capable of much of anything outside of that script. They will act like they are superior to everyone. They will constantly try to enforce “the rules.” They act like they are the final say.

This employee described how narcissists behave.

But you will see that they are utterly incapable of flexibility, adaptability, and nuance. They cannot bend, shift, or adjust. They are so rigid in their self-appointed script. They either rage when it is challenged or they shut down completely. Narcissists are one-dimensional people. They are not a true self. They do not know who they genuinely are. They do not feel their feelings. They do not operate with a conscience. There is no give and take with them. There is only take.

He thinks narcissists do not care about empathy and integrity.

That way of being does not work in the real world of human relationships. It does not work in spaces where empathy and integrity matter. This is why these types often thrive in the workplace. Empathy and integrity do not matter there. Narcissists and their dead, flat selves fit right in.

Narcissistic employees can really make any workplace feel exhausting.

It’s frustrating dealing with people who refuse to adapt or consider the perspectives of other people around them.

I agree that respect and teamwork make every workplace better.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

Short and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

Spot on, says this one.

Finally, here’s an interesting take.

If someone can’t bend a little, they’ll eventually break the whole team.

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