Construction Vehicles Keep Parking on His Property, But When He Investigated He Found Out His Wife Had Been Giving Them Permission

If you owned a lot of land and a construction crew was working nearby, would you give the crew permission to park their equipment on your property if they asked, or would you refuse?

In this story, one man is really upset that there are construction vehicles on his property, but it’s even more annoying to him that his family members keep giving the crew permission to park there. First it was his mom and then his wife.

He thought the vehicles were finally gone for good, but then he came home and saw them parked on his property yet again.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s the problem because he lashed out at his wife in front of the kids.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for getting mad at my wife for giving permission (twice) to a construction crew to park heavy equipment on a part of our land that I want grown in/to become a green area? Last fall there was some major construction on our road. While I was at work, someone from the crew came to my house to ask permission to park a few things on my property. My mother happened to be at my house, and she gave them permission. For the next few days there were excavators big and small, a massive front end loader, ATVs, trailers etc. parked on an area of my property that I want grown in/green.

It wasn’t just for a few days either.

It lasted far too long. Even our babysitter told them they shouldn’t be doing that because it’s private property! So I called around trying to get them to remove their stuff. Finally got through to the project manager who told me they’d remove everything after the weekend. They didn’t do it until the week later. I was really pretty frustrated. My wife shared my sentiment.

But it happened again.

Just last week they resumed work on a culvert nearby. Lo and behold, I came home from work to find all kinds of their gear ranging from solar panels, massive pumps, culverts, a trailer… even some litter and cigarette butts all scattered around the driveway area again. Curiously, it was my wife who had given them permission this time. The next morning someone told me it would only be for that day. It was there for at least 4 days.

At least they moved everything quicker this time.

I was pretty ticked off this time and called the company straight away. My wife was ticked off too because they backed a trailer into a raspberry patch. They removed everything the day after I called.

But it still wasn’t over.

Two days later though, construction is still happening, and I pull into the driveway and there’s a gigantic front end loader bucket right beside the driveway on our property. I was dumbfounded. I slammed the brakes and reversed over to some of the crew. I wasn’t aggressive at all but I asked them if they were removing it. One fellow said “your wife gave me permission”. I gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought maybe he just didn’t get the last memo.

But that’s not what happened.

So anyway, I get in the house and say to my wife “can you believe it? they did it again, what?” Etc etc. My wife knew how frustrated I was with them already, so I thought we’d at least commiserate together, but nope, guess what- it turns out she was the one who gave them permission yet again! This comes after days and days of my wife and I talking about how annoying it is, texting about it, walking up and down the driveway checking if anyone was there to talk to, and the simple annoyance of looking out our windows and seeing what looked like someone else’s construction site in our space. I got mad at her in front of the kids, and I feel bad about that. We haven’t spoken since. She didn’t say anything.

Yikes! Why would his wife give them permission when she also says she doesn’t want the construction equipment parked there? It’s doesn’t make sense.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person thinks there are only two possibilities about why his wife said they could park there.

This person seems to agree that there are two possible reasons his wife said they could park there. Both are problems.

This person completely understands why he’s mad.

This is a good question.

Instead of yelling at his wife, he should’ve asked her why she said they could park there. Her answer would be enlightening. Is it a confrontation issue and she has trouble saying “no”? Does she secretly not care if they park there? He really needs to find out the answer to that question so they can resolve whichever issue it is.