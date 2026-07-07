Customer Mistakes Man Using a Walking Stick for an Employee, Leaving the Couple Baffled

Some people make the strangest assumptions.

This man was browsing a gift shop with his fiancée while using a walking stick. He has balance issues caused by a brain injury. Out of nowhere, a stranger approached and asked if he worked there. The reason behind the question turned out to be far more confusing than he ever expected.

This is one of those funny “I don’t work here” moments that make you wonder how some people reach their conclusions. Read the full story below and try not ot be confused.

Walking Stick = Employee I am currently at a gift shop with my fiancée. I have a walking stick with me, which I effectively use as a cane. This is due to balance issues I contracted after a head/brain injury last year.

This man was confused about why he was mistaken for a shop employee.

I guy walked up to me and said, “Do you work here?” I said “No” He said “Oh, I thought because of the walking stick, you just work here.” I have no idea why that would be the case, lol. My fiancée said that I must seem “extra stable/in-control” since I have 3 points of floor contact, due to my walking stick. So maybe that’s why 😛

That’s confusing indeed. How would a walking stick say that OP works at the gift shop? Seriously, how? Their confused reaction was totally understandable. Sometimes, it’s really difficult to understand what goes on in a customer’s mind.

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Let’s read the comments of other online users.

This one shares a personal experience.

Here’s a possible reason.

This user agrees that people are strange.

Here’s a similar thought.

And lastly, here’s a funny comment.

Not every assumption has a logical explanation.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kid who refuses to listen to a water park employee about slide height requirements. Read The Drama →