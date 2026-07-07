July 6, 2026 at 8:20 pm

Customer Mistakes Man Using a Walking Stick for an Employee, Leaving the Couple Baffled

by Liberty Canlas

Man with a stick walking outdoors

Magnific/Reddit

Some people make the strangest assumptions.

This man was browsing a gift shop with his fiancée while using a walking stick. He has balance issues caused by a brain injury. Out of nowhere, a stranger approached and asked if he worked there. The reason behind the question turned out to be far more confusing than he ever expected.

This is one of those funny “I don’t work here” moments that make you wonder how some people reach their conclusions. Read the full story below and try not ot be confused.

Walking Stick = Employee

I am currently at a gift shop with my fiancée.

I have a walking stick with me, which I effectively use as a cane.

This is due to balance issues I contracted after a head/brain injury last year.

This man was confused about why he was mistaken for a shop employee.

I guy walked up to me and said, “Do you work here?” I said “No”

He said “Oh, I thought because of the walking stick, you just work here.”

I have no idea why that would be the case, lol.

My fiancée said that I must seem “extra stable/in-control” since I have 3 points of floor contact, due to my walking stick.

So maybe that’s why 😛

That’s confusing indeed. How would a walking stick say that OP works at the gift shop? Seriously, how? Their confused reaction was totally understandable. Sometimes, it’s really difficult to understand what goes on in a customer’s mind.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was pressured to pay for expensive coworker cakes he never agreed to buy.
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Let’s read the comments of other online users.

This one shares a personal experience.

Screenshot 2026 07 06 at 1.27.24 PM Customer Mistakes Man Using a Walking Stick for an Employee, Leaving the Couple Baffled

Here’s a possible reason.

Screenshot 2026 07 06 at 1.27.51 PM Customer Mistakes Man Using a Walking Stick for an Employee, Leaving the Couple Baffled

This user agrees that people are strange.

Screenshot 2026 07 06 at 1.28.20 PM Customer Mistakes Man Using a Walking Stick for an Employee, Leaving the Couple Baffled

Here’s a similar thought.

Screenshot 2026 07 06 at 1.28.48 PM Customer Mistakes Man Using a Walking Stick for an Employee, Leaving the Couple Baffled

And lastly, here’s a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 07 06 at 1.29.18 PM Customer Mistakes Man Using a Walking Stick for an Employee, Leaving the Couple Baffled

Not every assumption has a logical explanation.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kid who refuses to listen to a water park employee about slide height requirements.
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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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