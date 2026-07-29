Customer Turned A Simple Checkout Into A Long Dispute—Then Paid With 150 One-Dollar Bills

A bad attitude can make a simple checkout take a whole lot longer than it needs to.

Two classmates learned that while buying a cart full of beer for a weeklong management event.

They asked the cashier to count several identical cases from the bottom of the cart, but she complained and made them lift every one.

Even after they did what she asked, she kept arguing under her breath.

Well, that only made the situation worse, because they decided to make her job even harder.

Read on to see what they did.

The Irritable Cashier I was at a weeklong school for management about 2 years ago. I was the class treasurer, and part of my job was to stock the bar with the money we collected. We had a hospitality suite in our hotel that the class would go to each night afterward to relax and socialize. My classmate Todd and I went to the grocery store to buy as much beer as a shopping cart could hold. There were cases on top of cases and more cases on the bottom tray of the cart. Since the past few nights we were only charging like $1 per drink, I had a ton of ones.

The cashier had a bad attitude from the start.

Anyways, we get to the checkout line and begin unloading everything that was on the top of the cart and asked the lady if she could peek over and see the multiple cases on the bottom of the cart. They were ALL THE SAME 12-packs of beer. All she had to do was look over and dial that case in 6 times. Done. She nearly threw a fit at our request since it was an inconvenience. She didn’t say, “No, I cannot.” She instead bickered and complained at this SUPER UNREASONABLE request and demanded that we lift all the cases and put them on the conveyor belt. Now, had she calmly said no, we cannot because the cameras need to see it, or because her boss said so, or any legit reason at all, this could have been fine. Instead, she proceeded to fuss at us about it when we went through the logic of how easy it would be. She simply refused to understand.

By this point, they were tired of hearing her complain.

We put the cases on the belt, and she continued to whine about it and talk under her breath. Standing there dumbfounded, I felt the need to press a little further and state that it really wasn’t a big deal and we lifted them onto the belt for her to scan. Other grocery stores do this, but if it is too much for you to process, we will help. She still is whining about this ****, and finally I just say, “Listen, can you just chill out with this? We have done what you asked. Now just stop whining about this. It is one thing to provide terrible customer service; it is another to carry on and whine like a child.” This infuriates the beast even more. She starts going on more and more about it. Todd is just looking at me like, “**** this lady.”

Then, Todd spoke up.

I see Todd just fuming as she continues to mutter and look at us. I don’t know Todd very well, and we only know each other due to this class. He seems like a really easygoing guy and is pretty quiet. Finally, she is done scanning, and we get all of the beer back on the cart. She tells us the total is $350. I go through the class pencil case, which has all of our money in it. Instead of pulling out the crisp $20 and $100 bills, I pull out about $150 in ONLY $1 bills. (The other $200 were large bills.) The look on her face was priceless. She asks, “What is this?” in a passive-aggressive tone. After remaining calm this entire time, Todd makes a scene by LOUDLY shouting out, “WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE, LADY? THAT IS MONEY!! ARE YOU GOING TO COMPLAIN AND WHINE ABOUT THAT FOR THE NEXT 15 MINUTES?”

The cashier got so angry that she had to start over.

OMG, the grin on my face was shameful. Everyone in the checkout line was now looking over at us. Suddenly my grin goes away because we are not “those ppl.” She looks over toward the manager station and looks at the money and then back at the manager station. The only thing I can imagine is that she wanted to go complain that we gave her these $1 bills out of pure spite. She just starts counting them fast and with aggressive, angry motions. While she is a minute into angrily counting this money, I say to Todd, “This is some beautiful karma, isn’t it? Yup, karma is a big ***** sometimes.” She hears us and starts going off again about the money and how we should have had bigger bills. I calmly explain that had she even tried to be cool with us, we would have handed her the large denomination bills and showed her the large bills. She is so mad and red that she has to start counting the ones all over again.

Yikes! It sounds like the cashier needs some time off or a new job.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what they did.

This reader thinks the cashier was awful.

This is so true.

Here’s someone who dealt with a cashier like that at their store.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

It seems like they did mess her up.

First off, it’s easy to understand why the cashier needed them to put every case on the belt.

However, she could’ve just explained it to them nicely.

There was no need to get an attitude or keep muttering under her breath.

Honestly, they should’ve reported her to management because she was terrible.

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