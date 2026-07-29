Her Roommate Moved Her Breakfast Off the Dining Table. Her Response Caused Instant Drama.

Living with a roommate usually means learning how to share the common areas.

One woman thought she and her roommate had already figured that out after living together for nearly two years.

Then one afternoon, both of them wanted to use the dining table while their partners were visiting.

The woman already had her food set out, but her roommate moved everything aside and told her to eat in her bedroom.

Since all four of them could fit comfortably at the table, she refused, and that’s when the drama started.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for using the dining table when my roommate wanted to use it? I (19F) moved in with my friend Maya (20F). The apartment was empty, and I owned all the furniture except for the kitchen and her own bed. I was the one who managed everything, every bill was under my name. We lived with minor disagreements over the course of 2 years, but during the last 6 months of the lease, some bigger problems started. We often have our partners, my boyfriend Don (19M) and her girlfriend Ginny (19F), over. We never established strict rules for sharing common areas while our s/o where there. But, i.e. when Ginny came over and they were in the kitchen, I waited until they were done to cook to give them space, and because we didn’t all fit. Since my boyfriend didn’t have an apartment of his own, we mostly hung out at mine a couple of days a week. Maya often hung out at Ginny’s.

Unfortunately, on this day, nothing was going as planned.

One day, Don was supposed to come over for breakfast, so I set the table and prepared everything so we could cook as soon as he arrived. We ended up having a fight and didn’t eat right away. We started to prepare a lot of things around noon. When we were finishing up in the kitchen, my things were already on the dining table from the morning. Maya moved my stuff aside and told Ginny to sit and wait for her there, and she started cooking lunch. We chatted a little bit, and then we started setting our food on the table. Since there were four of us, and Maya had one of my chairs in her bedroom, I went to the kitchen and asked her if she could bring it to the table so that we could all fit there. At first, she said yes, but didn’t move.

Then, Maya started getting noticeably angry.

Five minutes later, she stormed into the dining room asking (quite hostile) why we couldn’t go to my room to eat, saying that she was there first (even when my stuff was prepared on the table since the morning), that we always use the table, and that she wanted to use it. Mind you, all four of us could fit comfortably without any problem, and even when we weren’t using the table, she and Ginny more often than not ate in her bedroom as it is more private than the dining room. I told her that we needed the table too, we didn’t have space in my desk for all the plates, that we just needed the chair, that Don had to leave in an hour for work, and that why wouldn’t I be able to use my own table to eat?

Now, she’s unsure how to feel about what happened.

She then proceeded to ask why we couldn’t wait for them to finish eating (the food she JUST started cooking) while we had our plates in the table untouched. I just said that we were using the table too, finish setting the things up, and sat down. She called Ginny into the kitchen and slammed the kitchen door shut. They didn’t finish cooking until 2 hours later, and by then, we had already left the table. I might be the ******* because I refused to compromise and eat in my room when she asked, insisting on taking up the shared table with my boyfriend even after she had cleared my things to make space for her girlfriend to wait. AITA?

Oh no! That sounds like a big mess.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This person thinks they’re both wrong.

At the very least, they should’ve had an agreement like this.

According to this person, she was hogging the table.

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It almost does seem like that.

It’s easy to see why both roommates felt like they should get to use the table.

However, the woman had left her things there since breakfast, and the table sat tied up for most of the day.

By lunchtime, her roommate probably felt like she had already waited long enough to use a shared space in her own home.

Sometimes sharing means realizing you’ve had your turn and making room for someone else.

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