One Family Always Claims the Apartment’s Prime Parking Spot—And a Renter Has Had Enough

Have you ever lived or worked somewhere that had one parking spot that was better than every other parking spot? Maybe this spot is in the shade or closer to the building than the other spots. Whatever the reason, it’s the prized parking spot.

What would you do if the same car was always parked in that spot and nobody else ever had a chance to park there? Would you let it go or complain?

In this story, one renter is in this situation at their apartment complex. They are annoyed that one family always parks in that spot, and they’re thinking about talking to the leasing office about it.

Keep reading to see if you think this tenant is overreacting or if the neighbors really are being annoying.

One Entitled Neighbor Has Claimed a Community Parking Spot Like It’s Their Personal Property

I live in a community with open, unassigned parking — first come, first served. There are no reserved spots here, and everyone is supposed to have equal access. But ever since one specific unit (my next door neighbor) moved in about six months ago, they’ve been treating the first spot closest to the building entrance like it’s theirs and theirs alone. And I’m not exaggerating — in six months, not a single other person has had a chance to park there. Not once. They rotate between multiple cars, and the moment one leaves, another takes its place.

The neighbors really are obsessed with this parking spot.

What makes it worse is that the wife doesn’t work — she’s a stay-at-home mom — so she has full control of that parking spot all day long. She watches the lot like a hawk, and none of us even get a chance to sneak into that spot if it opens up for a minute. On top of that, their unit faces the parking lot directly. So when the second closest spot becomes available, she (or her husband) runs out and immediately moves one of their cars into it too — just to make sure they’ve locked down the two best spots. It’s like a weird obsession at this point.

Parking shouldn’t be this stressful.

It’s getting ridiculous. People with groceries, young kids, elderly parents — no one can ever use that spot. It’s created unnecessary tension in what used to be a pretty chill community.

OP is considering talking to the leasing office.

I’ve started logging the pattern and am considering reporting it to management/Leasing office but I also don’t want to seem like I’m overreacting about parking. Still, six months of this behavior feels more like bullying than just “being lucky” with parking. Has anyone dealt with a neighbor like this? How do you approach a situation like this without starting a war but also without enabling their entitlement?

The neighbors are weirdly obsessed with parking there.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person doesn’t think it’s worth worrying about.

Another person doesn’t think the neighbors are doing anything wrong.

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This is a good question and a petty idea!

Nobody thinks this is really a big deal.

Is it annoying that the same neighbors always choose the best parking spot? Kind of, but it’s not really that big a deal. If OP is this concerned about it, he’s just as obsessed with the spot as his neighbors. In fact, if he sees them running out there to move their car into the spot, it sounds like he’s spying on them.

He should just let it go. It’s not really a big deal. Let the neighbors have the spot.

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