Employee Saw Managers Mocking New Hires—So He Called Out The Leadership Problem Behind It

Starting a new job should come with patience and proper guidance.

In this story, an employee noticed how some managers mocked new hires instead of helping them learn.

Even though new employees were told it takes time to get up to speed, they were still criticized for not knowing things.

He thinks this kind of behavior should not be tolerated in the workplace.

Do you think her opinion was valid? Read the full story below to find out more.

Red Flag: Making fun of new hires for not knowing things A big red flag of a narc manager, and a toxic workplace in general, is when they make fun of new hires. They do this for not knowing things, instead of giving new hires the grace they deserve. When you are new, you are new. You do not know what you do not know. That is why you are there—to learn.

This employee thinks managers should know the kind of people they hire.

In addition, your manager should be well aware of what you do and do not know. They read your resume, interviewed you, and ultimately hired you. They should have a very clear picture of who they are bringing on board. But narc managers and toxic people in general will make fun of new hires for not knowing things.

He adds that making fun of new hires is an ugly and low-class behavior in the workplace.

Even if they tell you that it takes months to get up to speed, they will still trash you behind your back. They will act like you are stupid for not knowing things. You could not possibly know those things anyway. It is an ugly and low-class way to treat people.

To be honest, making fun of new hires is such a backwards way to run a workplace.

If someone was hired, they clearly saw potential, so the focus should be on training.

I think that kind of behavior says more about the manager than the employee.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story,

There’s a learning curve in any new job, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post this story about a woman who reports her manager after they had zero compassion for a family tragedy.

This person shares a similar experience.

Finally, short and honest.

If you hire someone to learn, don’t laugh when they do.

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