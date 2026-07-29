Family Trust Is Broken: Father Gets Upset When Children Reject Father’s Day Meeting

Boy, is it depressing when a person in your family chooses to be difficult…

And it’s even worse when they aren’t straight-up with their family members and they keep all kinds of things hidden.

Most of us, unfortunately, have had to deal with something like this before, but it never gets any easier when it’s someone your close to.

The woman who wrote this story talked about how things got incredibly complicated with their father…and it sounds like she’s had just about enough of it.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not texting my dad on Father’s Day and refusing to meet his girlfriend? “My siblings (32M and 27M) and I (25F) have a complicated relationship with our dad. It used to be good until my mom passed away 10 years ago. Since then, he has loved telling people things like, “I will never love again” or “Why would I date if I cannot find anyone as good as my wife?” while secretly dating other people. He creates situations where people pity him, true or not.

Yikes…

He is a compulsive liar. He had a relationship only months after my mom passed away and never told us, we found out because it became obvious. That girlfriend sadly also passed away a few months ago. We never met her or her family. At the funeral, everyone seemed to know my dad as family, while I could not name one person because he never spoke about them. Last Sunday was Father’s Day here. My oldest brother had planned a family lunch for two weeks.

This guy never stops!

My dad has a new girlfriend who lives two hours away, and he spends most of his free time there, so my brother asked several times if he would be home. Dad said yes every time. The day before, my brother asked what time he would be home, and Dad said, “Before noon.” We went to my parents’ house, cooked the meat, bought drinks, and Dad was nowhere to be seen. Around 2:00, my brother texted him.

Wow…how rude…

He was at a bar with his girlfriend ordering lunch. He then complained that we had not texted to congratulate him on “his day,” even though we never do that if we are seeing him that day. When my brother mentioned that he said he would be home before noon, Dad said, “I was in the city before noon,” claiming we misunderstood him. He was likely telling his girlfriend that his children forgot about him, then blamed us for not telling him we were already at HIS house waiting. My middle brother called and they argued for 20 minutes. Dad came home angry and crying, saying he wanted a family lunch and had brought his girlfriend to meet us; she was waiting in the car.

This whole situation was weird…

We were frustrated and refused to meet her then, not because we do not want to, but because it was the worst possible moment. We were in a huge fight, it would have been awkward, and he may have told her lies about us. After about an hour, he told her to leave and stayed to eat. It was awkward, but we stopped arguing and spoke normally. When I left, he went to his room without saying goodbye. He also never apologized for anything. There is much more context, years of lies and manipulation. Still, I am a very forgiving person, and if I was wrong here, I can admit it and apologize.

I think we all know who’s to blame here…

He claims that we are jerks because 1, we didn’t text him and 2, because we refused to meet his girlfriend that day and tbh I can’t stop thinking that if only I texted him that morning none of this would’ve happened. Btw, yesterday I sent him a long message explaining how much it hurts that he would rather lie and be pitied than accept his mistakes. He wants to speak in person and is coming today. I am very emotional, and he knows how to manipulate us. I would appreciate advice too.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

And another person shared their thoughts.

These folks are not being dealt with like adults!

So it’s only natural that they decided to give their dad some pushback…

And he deserves it!

Her dad sounds like a serious narcissist!