Egg Donor Says She Was Told to Keep Distance From Baby—Until Emergency Childcare Was Needed

You can’t tell someone they’re “too biologically connected” to a child to be around him and then call them a parent the second you need free childcare.

In this story, a woman donated her eggs to two friends who promised she’d be the cool godmother aunt figure in a big happy family.

But when the baby was born, her friends suddenly iced her out and forbade her seeing the child for the first 2 years of his life.

So she found herself even more confused when, days later, they texted asking her to take the baby for two days because of a family emergency.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking for saying it’s ‘babysitting’ even if the baby is biologically mine I (22F) donated my eggs 3 years ago to my friends V and M (30M and 32M) since they wanted to have a baby. I wasn’t the surrogate but just the egg donor. Back then they used to say how I’ll be the coolest godmother/aunt to the baby and we’ll be a big happy family etc.

But the reality was much different.

Fast forward to when the baby was born, I only found out through social media posts. When I congratulated them they hesitantly said since I’m the biological mother of the baby, my meeting the said baby might hamper their bonding as parental figures and so didn’t want me to meet him till he’s at least 2 years old. Well, their kid and their call so I never questioned it or argued it.

So when she finally did meet the child, things were a bit awkward.

Last week was baby’s 2nd birthday and they invited me to the party. Well, I’m good with kids. It’s easy, just pretend to enjoy whatever game they are playing and laugh along. They noticed him getting along with me too much and requested I keep some distance from him. I was weirded out but complied.

Then her friends totally switched it up.

Well, yesterday they texted me that V has some family emergency and needed me to take baby for 2 days. I agreed but texted them babysitting rates. As a friend I would’ve agreed, but since they never let me interact with baby and acted weird, I said I will charge them.

Of course, her friends didn’t take kindly to this.

Now M is all over internet ranting about how it’s called parenting and not babysitting when it’s your own baby etc. etc. So AITA for babysitting a child who’s supposed to be biologically mine?!

Her friends really need to pick a lane here.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit have to say?

This user criticizes how these friends are behaving.

Why not really play dirty?

This commenter would have been ready to fire back against the passive aggressiveness.

These people can’t have their cake and eat it too.

Ultimately, her friends can’t have it both ways even though they’ve clearly been trying to for years. She’s either part of this child’s life or she isn’t.

She can’t be both a biological connection that threatens the parental bond AND a third parent who should provide free emergency childcare.

Right now, it seems like her role changes based on what’s most convenient for the couple — and that can’t be allowed to continue.

If they want her to parent, they need to let her be present. If they want her to be a stranger, they need to pay up and hire a real babysitter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead.