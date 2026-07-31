She Bragged About Sleeping on the Clock. Her Friend in Management Made Sure Her Supervisor Found Out.

When you’re hired to do a job, you need to do the job. No slacking off. No letting someone else do the job for you. Yes, that’s still true if you’re working from home. And if you do slack off and do let someone else do your job for you, you need to be smart enough not to brag about it on social media!

In this story, one call center employee was not that smart! She bragged about napping on the job on social media, and her manager saw the post. She had the option to ignore it or report it.

Obviously, she knew she had to report it, but she felt conflicted because this employee is her friend.

Keep reading to see if you think she did the right thing.

AITA for reporting a friend to my supervisor? I’m a manager of a call center and I’m really good friends with a few of the people below me because I helped them a lot in their training. One person in particular, let’s call her P, I get along great with because she works with my mom at her second job. She’s funny and sweet and really a great person to work with and be around. We followed each other on twitter and she’s super cool.

This is not something you should brag about on social media!

This morning though, as I was taking my break, I saw that she had tweeted something about letting someone else, who used to work for my call center, take calls while she napped (we’ve been working from home lately). Now, P’s usually a troublemaker, but with anything else, I’m totally fine with. It’s her life. This was NOT ok. What was happening could be straight up illegal if she was serious.

She did what she had to do.

I knew for sure I had to tell my supervisors, but I hesitated because I didn’t want to lose our friendship. I considered giving a heads up or even a warning since she was a friend, but I knew that would make me just as irresponsible, especially in my position. So I reported her to my supervisor. As a result, she blocked me and privated her twitter, and my other close friend, who is her girlfriend, unfollowed me.

She feels really bad.

I don’t know if she’s gonna lose her job, since we’re not in a position to let anyone go, but even so, no one will follow up with me. I feel awful. I knew the outcome would be something akin to this, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less. I don’t know what to do. AITA? And please, if you have any advice to give, I’m more than happy to hear it.

It’s great to want to help a friend, but her friend was bragging about napping on the job. Not cool! I think she should get fired.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Exactly!

Maybe it was a joke.

She had no choice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Even if it was a joke, she shouldn’t have posted it.

In general, it’s probably a really good idea not to post about your job on social media if you’re posting something that’s going to make you look like a bad employee. Got a promotion or achieved something impressive, sure, post away. Even if you’re joking, don’t brag about being lazy or a bad employee on social media. Just don’t do it!

She had no choice but to report her friend.

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