He Deleted Important Software and Ignored His Duties—But His Hotel Still Kept Him Around

Workplace leadership can make or break a job.

The following story involves an employee who works in hotel sales and struggles under a young assistant GM.

The assistant GM allegedly deleted important software and failed to communicate or provide proper training.

Despite repeated issues, he continues to avoid accountability, leaving her and her colleagues increasingly frustrated.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Nepotism I work in sales for a hotel. The assistant GM is 20 years old. He is a nepo hire. He is running our company into the ground. He deleted the sales software on purpose and got away with it. He does not communicate with sales about updates on clients.

This employee got fed up with the assistant GM’s lack of responsibility.

I have requested training from him. This was per policy. He does not get back to me about it. The one time he did, he waited 30 minutes until I was about to clock out. I have asked him to guide the front desk. They need to close out receipts for clients. I sent the email about it. He asked me why I cannot do it. Well, it’s not part of my job duties. When I did do them before, it was because I was being polite.

She wanted to quit because of him.

He has his head so far up his own butt. I am shocked he can form a sentence. I do not like nepotism at all. The fact that he has this great job bothers me. He shows his faults all of the time. It makes me want to quit. He truly is the worst. He gets away with things no one else would be able to do.

She thinks if it had been any other hotel, the assistant GM would have been fired.

If this was any other hotel, he would not get away with deleting software. He would not get away with more issues like this. No, I do not want his job. I am just pointing things out. There is a lot that he does not do. His nepotism allows him to get away with many things.

I agree, that sounds incredibly frustrating. Nepotism rarely benefits everyone, but the family.

Seriously, how can someone delete software and get away with it? That’s just wild!

It’s no surprise this situation is pushing OP to the edge.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person has a few questions.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Finally, here’s another personal thought.

Bad management can turn any job into a nightmare.

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