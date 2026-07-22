The Estate War: Why Protecting Her Late Mother’s Final Wishes Turned Her Entire Family Against Her

Planning ahead can prevent a lot of family drama later.

This woman was assigned by her mother to be the executor of her will. Her concerns grew when a great-grandson who had previously been cut out of the will suddenly reappeared and started using her address for official documents. Now, she fears that important legal papers could disappear before she has the chance to carry out her mom’s wishes.

Read the full story below. It’s a relatable reminder that estate planning isn’t just about money, but also about making sure a person’s final wishes are protected.

AITA for wanting my mother to give me her will She has appointed me the executor of her will and, yes, I will inherit a substantial amount. She insists on hiding the will in her house along with the medical power of attorney papers. She appointed me medical power of attorney. The problem is that a great grandson of hers who told her to go “suck her husband’s ****” and then hung up on her when he was 13. And has not been heard from for over 6 years has reemerged.

This woman thought her mom’s great-grandson was trying to be close to her so he could have her money.

She had removed him from her will for this. He was in the will for an amount of money. He recently came back to her state because he was looking to buy an RV. Out of nowhere, he contacted her, probably hoping to get the money she was going to give him. She did not give him any money. He never did buy the RV.

She found out that the grandson is now living in her mom’s state

She has now informed me that I am the executor of her will but she refuses to put it in a safe deposit box or give it to me for safe keeping. The great grandson now lives in her state, and I have just found out that he got a driver’s license using her address. He is also having his school mail addressed to her home. In effect, he has set up residence in her home, but does not actually live there. He is a snake, and I believe that he is trying to get in to the home to get whatever he can when she passes away.

Her mom started accusing her of being a gold digger because she kept talking about her will.

Problem is, I live in another state so he will almost certainly get in to the house before me. That means that he will possess the will. I have had several fights with my mother over storage of the will. Of late, she is accusing me of being a gold digger because all I am worried about is her will. I keep trying to explain to her that as the executor of the will, if I do not have possession of the original will, in essence there is no will.

Now, she’s wondering if she was really in the wrong here.

I know this kid and he is a snake. So is his step father who would most certainly help him clear out the house and if they found the will, they would destroy it. I am I the jerk for wanting the will stored where I can get to it? Does it sound like I am a gold digger?

Wanting the will to be stored securely doesn’t automatically make OP a gold digger, especially if she was chosen to be the executor. However, constantly bringing it up can easily sound like it’s all about the inheritance, even if her concerns are really about protecting her mother’s wishes.

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Here’s what other Redditors have to say.

This user shares their thoughts.

This one makes sense.

Another valid point.

This person offers some suggestions.

And lastly, another sensible thought.

A well-protected will can save a family from unnecessary conflict.

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