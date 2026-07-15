Fiance Outraged He Has to Babysit His Own Kids So His Partner Can Work Overtime

In a serious relationship, like marriage or a couple that is living together and sharing finances, it’s important that both people are on board with the division of household chores and paying the bills.

Imagine being engaged, but your finacee doesn’t have a job. It’s up to your to pay the bills, and you’re barely making enough to scrape by.

If you were offered the chance to work overtime, would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one working mom is in this situation, and she wants to jump at the chance to make some extra money working overtime. Unfortunately, her fiancee wants her to turn it down.

Now they’re arguing, and she’s wondering if she messed up.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for taking overtime? For background, I’m a working mom (off at 5pm every day), feeding 4 including myself. My fiancee is currently unemployed, (don’t think he’s actively looking though I get on him about it.) My income is barely enough to pay our bills. So

Since they need the money, overtime could be helpful.

I was offered a chance for overtime one day in the form of a 10 hour shift on Saturday. My fiancee didn’t like it. It would be inconvenient for his night out (which he gets every other weekend, wheras I finally got my own night out alone as of last wednesday. Any time I go anywhere, everyone comes…)

She came up with a compromise.

I was going to do it, compromised to working late the next two days and going in early my next shift. I told him I was annoyed that he seemed to put his social life over our family’s well being. Now I’m hearing how I’m being unpleasant and “have a problem” with him going out.

That’s not it.

Which I don’t and he knows that as I let him go out without protest. This was the first weekend I’d “impose” on his precious time out. I don’t think I’m a jerk, reddit, your thoughts?

Why does she want to marry this guy? He doesn’t work and doesn’t like when she works because it’s cutting into his social time. What a loser!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Yes, it’s more important to pay the bills than hang out with friends.

He really does need to get a job.

This person thinks she gets the final say.

He really does have his priorities messed up.

Honestly, he sounds like a lazy loser. He needs to step up and get a job, or at the very least, don’t complain when she has the chance to make some extra money.

Wanting to hang out with friends is not more important than paying the bills. He can hang out with them some other time.

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