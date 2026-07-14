Furious Husband Is Demanding His Wife Return the Cash From a Private Car Sale

Imagine getting something as a gift and later deciding to sell it. 1Would you keep the money you got from selling it, or would you give the money to the person who originally gave you the gift? Does it make a difference if the gift is from your spouse?

In this story, one woman sold a car that her husband had given her as a gift. She thinks the money is hers, but her husband insists that she should give him the money.

I agree with the wife in this story that the money should be hers. Keep reading to see whose side you’re on.

AITAH for wanting to keep the money? We lived in a rural area and my husband had an hr drive to and from work. He wanted to live closer to work. Two years before that we had gotten a 2021 Tahoe and the payments were a high. In order to afford to live closer to his work, we had to get rid of the vehicle. We ended up getting a 2012 Highlander. For Mother’s Day he gifted me a 2007 Tahoe that he payed cash. I was a little confused since he had said we couldn’t afford to keep paying the other vehicle and he kept buying cars.

They didn’t have the Tahoe too long.

We finally find a home two yrs later. The parking lot was small and he started to say that we didn’t have space for the 2007 Tahoe and that I should sell it. He starts letting his workers borrow it because he needs materials taken to job sites. This makes me mad and I decide to sell it.

Selling the car led to an argument.

When he gets home he asks about the money and I said that I have it and I don’t know what I want to do with it yet. I tell him I might put it in a savings account but that I’m thinking about it. Later that day we get in an argument. He tells me to give him the money and I reply “it was a gift!” It’s my money and he just keeps asking for it. My husband ends up saying that he lost money at a job he did and because of that I needed to give him the money.

She wanted to keep the money.

Our kids were watching the whole thing so I ended up giving him the money. I am a stay at home mom and I was trying to hold on to that money because the only money he gives me is enough for bills, mortgage, food. I end up with 100 for myself a week. He has plenty of money in the bank and didn’t need what I had. AITAH

The car was a gift. Selling it means the money is hers, not his. Unless they’re really struggling financially and need it to pay the bills, she should be able to do whatever she wants with it.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person gives her a lot to think about.

Here’s a suggestion to get a job.

Another person suggests opening a bank account.

Everyone agrees that the money was hers.

Her husband definitely sounds controlling and demanding. Marriage counseling would probably be a good idea, and depending on how old her kids are, getting a job could be another good idea. I don’t like the idea of secrets in marriage, including a secret bank account. If there are secrets there are problems. It would be better to work out the problems in therapy.

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