The Grocery Store Trap: How a Simple Product Inquiry Escalated Into an Outrageous Request No Worker Could Ever Fulfill.

When you work in a grocery store, you have to come to accept the fact that customers are going to ask for a lot of weird things.

What would you do if you worked in the deli section when you got a call from someone asking if you could slice a ham for them?

That is what happened to the worker in this story. At first, she explained that was something she could do, but when she understood more details about this particular ham, she had to explain that the request was not possible.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

The Ham Man I(F) recently left my job as a meat cutter at a local grocery store, and I have filled up my notes app with ridiculous stories from that place.

The work was great, my direct department manager is one of the best men I’ve ever known, but the costumers… And even the NON-customers…

They are all looking forward to some slow days at work.

January. Right after the holidays. We’re coasting along, recovering after working hard. The store I worked at hand-cuts every single product that hits the shelves, and everyone’s enjoying joint pain and calluses decreasing. Man calls in, I have the joy of answering.

That seems like a pretty normal request.

Me: “Meat department, this is me, what can I do for you?” Ham Man: “If I bring in a ham I bought a month ago, can you cut it for me?”

Not a concern, our hams are dated to last about two months, though that’s not even his issue. However… Me: “I’m sorry, sir. Once a product has left the store, it can’t be brought back to be sliced.”

Um, no. Obviously, they can’t do it.

Ham man: “so you can’t do it?” Me: “no, sir. If it left the store, we can’t rework it.” And then he declares,

Ham man: “but I didn’t buy it from you guys.”

I doubt a random butcher shop will do it, either.

A long pause to take several breathes, & some struggling to continue the same level of “customer” service.

Me: “than we definitely can’t do that, it’s not even our product.” Ham man: “………..okay. I’ll call the local butcher shop.” Me: “good luck, have a good one.”

I wonder if he would have been willing to pay for the slicing.

In this instance, you didn’t give us your business, buddy, you don’t get our services. Many odd encounters at that job, but he was certainly the silliest.

It is always funny when customers feel entitled to services from a store, especially when they aren’t even customers of that store.

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Now this would have been too funny.

This isn’t physically possible.

Why would they do this?

You really never know what a customer will ask for next. People seem to think that they are entitled to the weirdest things. All you can do is laugh.

This person seems to have handled it well, though. Good for her. Hopefully, the ham man will find someone to cut his meat.

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