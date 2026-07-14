He Complained About His Wife Wanting More Kids They Couldn’t Afford, So His Sibling Reminded Him That Pregnancy Isn’t a Solo Decision

Listening to a family member vent is supposed to mean offering support, but sometimes it means offering a reality check.

One man picked up a call from his older sibling, who was exhausted after years of financial strain supporting a growing family, five kids and a sixth on the way.

His sibling privately admitted to him that he wished his wife would get a job instead of bringing yet another mouth to feed into the world. Yet, just years earlier, his sibling’s wife told him she always wanted to be a stay at home mom with a large family.

So instead of offering blanket sympathy, the man pointed out the obvious contradiction: his brother had known exactly what kind of life his wife wanted when he married her, and he wasn’t exactly an uninvolved bystander in how the family kept growing.

That observation didn’t go over well, ending in cursing and a hung-up phone call.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for telling my brother it takes two to tango? My (28M) older brother “Cameron” (34M) has been married to his high school sweetheart “Alina” since they were both 19. Alina grew up in a very traditional household, where she was one of 11 children and her mother stayed at home whilst her father worked to provide for the family. Alina has always wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and be a stay-at-home parent with a large brood of kids.

But soon the family began to doubt Cameron would earn enough money to make this kind of lifestyle possible.

When my brother Cameron and Alina first announced their engagement, everyone in my family told Cameron that if he really wanted that type of lifestyle with Alina, he would need to work really really hard, especially in a tough economy. Cameron was not concerned and said he had a plan (to this day I have no idea what his plan was).

It soon turned out that the family was right to be concerned.

Fast-forward to now, Alina and Cameron have 5 kids, with a 6th child on the way, but they are struggling a lot financially. He has borrowed money multiple times from my parents, and my parents give in every time because they feel guilty about their grandkids going without.

Cameron soon admits that he’s not on the same page with his wife.

Cameron called me last night to vent about it. Saying how he was sick of her and was tired of working his behind off. He confessed to me he is secretly really upset by the news of the 6th child, because he was trying to convince Alina to get a job, but now she is pregnant again there is no way he will be able to convince her.

So he decided to be brutally honest with his brother.

This is where I may be the AH. I told him that I understood his frustration and his wife was partly to blame, but he knew what Alina wanted (stay-at-home mom with lots of kids) when they got married, and it’s not as though he did anything to prevent the 6th child being conceived. He asked me what I meant, and I said, “Well, it takes two to tango.”

His brother wasn’t a fan of this at all.

He cussed me out and then hung up. I’m not sure if I was an AH, but I was only trying to convey that he has some agency in his marriage, and he can’t blame the crappy situation entirely on his wife. AITA?

Sounds like this brother wasn’t ready to hear the truth.

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What did Reddit think?

This commenter knows someone in a very similar situation.

His brother needs to either start using his agency or stop complaining.

Alina was clear about what she wanted from the very start. If he didn’t agree, maybe he shouldn’t have married her.

The situation may be hard, but he still has to deal with it.

Marrying someone whose life goals were never a secret, then years later resenting the natural outcome of those goals, is a pattern worth calling out.

Family is good for a lot of things, including honesty, so it’s fitting that the brother in this story ended up being the one to say it out loud.

He’s not entirely unsympathetic either, he admits there’s a part of him that understands Cameron’s exhaustion. But something has to give, and the easiest lever to pull is Cameron’s own attitude, not his wife’s choices.

Some people just aren’t ready to hear the truth.

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