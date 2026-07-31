He Finally Landed the Job He’d Always Wanted — What He Found When He Got There Was Different

Regardless of their position on the issue, most people can agree the modern expectations in work culture have shifted significantly. This is especially true following the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are your feelings about your boss’s current expectations of you? One guy recently shared some recent realizations about his own job with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

The less talked aspect of “why the current generation wants to work less”

You always hear these arguments from the older generations about the younger ones, that they are “lazy”, “don’t want to work” etc.

The responses are usually something like: “they just appreciate free time more” or “they just do what they are paid to do”, and I agree with those.

Those are certainly valid enough reasons.

But there’s one thing I see being brought up much less, that I think is very important part of this discussion and why younger generation is standing up for themselves.

I work in finance, but this most likely applies to other professions that utilize digitalization in large quantities.

Also, I saw a seismic shift in this pre and post covid first-hand.

A time where it felt like the entire world changed.

In short, I think one key piece that is not being brought up enough is “what even is work today”.

Back then “in the good old days” you were tied to place, time, location and physical materials.

Client site visits were mandatory for obtaining the materials AND to have meetings.

“In-person” wasn’t optional back then.

Back then you only had phones and negotiation rooms for client communication outside of random letters.

So, if client wanted a meeting, someone had to go there, or the client to come to you.

If you wanted to check client numbers, you opened a folder that was either at the office, or you had to bring with you at home.

Access was far more restricted.

Even PC’s were desktop only once.

Point being, back then you worked with the constraints of everything and anything physical.

Sure, I’m sure the old gen did their hours I don’t doubt that, but it was different back then.

No one can deny the night and day difference.

I heard our lawyers talk about all the crazy stuff they did while waiting for letters from courts, since back then, you dealt with letters that could take weeks to get replies to.

World was a lot less busy place back then.

Talking about hours, what you can do in an hour now versus 10-20 years ago is like night and day.

Work is getting longer and the days are getting shorter.

The efficiency is through the roof.

Six teams calls back to back, working on 12 clients simultaneously with all kinds of systems and datas.

Helping out 10 collegues around the world, all in a single workday.

It would be inspiring if it wasn’t so depressing.

The problem?

Your brain doesn’t really like that.

Doing more and more in shorter time just burns you out faster.

Humans haven’t evolved to keep up with this tech boom.

Trying to focus on something?

200 emails waiting, teams going 5 pings/second.

Absolutely terrible for your mental state.

Overstimulating doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Overtime? Easier, since remote is possible and client data follows you home.

I’m not anti remote work, just pointing out that the work can follow you even to your vacation trips and some companies do create a toxic culture around that.

Without a doubt.

Speaking from experience.

I’m not fully downplaying the older gen, I’m sure people have some crazy grinding stories from back in the day, but I’d still argue it’s more rough now.

Any sensible person should be able to see the validity in these points. Let’s see if Reddit was able to empathize.

Empathy for the younger generation was abound.



And all agreed on the psychology of the claim.



Others built on the theory.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

And reminisced on the past.



But all in all, the same sentiment was shared.



All work and no play makes an entire generation dull.