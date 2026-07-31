His Son Wanted To Walk Away From Football—But His Parents Ended Up On Opposite Sides
I remember when I quit playing football right before I went to high school.
I’d played up through 8th grade, but, quite honestly, I’d just had enough of it.
I still wanted to play other sports, but football took up way too much time and I just didn’t enjoy it anymore.
And my parents were totally cool with it!
Which I appreciated…
But not all moms and dads are like that.
The father who wrote this story is A-OK with his son quitting football…but his wife has a problem with it.
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for telling my son to quit football?
“I’m (48M) and my son is 15.
He’s going into junior year, and he’s ben playing football since freshman year. When he started playing, he was very new to the sport, and it was at a school in a district he’d never attended before (we moved).
The coach put him on the line (even though he has a pretty skinny frame, at 6’1 175, and that’s because he’s been going to the weight room in the off season consistently, he was like 5’9 120-125 when he was a freshman).
Nevertheless he kept playing, didn’t really complain about playing time, got in the weight room over the off season, and went to summer workouts.
He’s not too crazy about all of this anymore.
But this past summer, he’s been working with a different position to hopefully make the switch, but when he had his first summer game (supposedly focused on passing) last Tuesday, the coach made him work with the lineman which he wasn’t happy about, and he said on the way back he wanted to quit.
So we were talking about it. I agreed with that, and told him he could pick up another sport like golf, tennis, etc., because he also has good grades even with honors and AP classes, since this football thing is yielding no results.
That’s a lot for a high school student…
And the football is also a 5-6 day/week commitment, meaning he can’t work or anything, which would be different if he played another sport.
My wife was upset with me for “discouraging“ him when I told her about it.
My son isn’t really the type of person to quit anything, but I think with 2 years of us picking him up from games just for him to tell us he didn’t play, it’s time to pack it up and move on.
But my wife’s opinion hasn’t changed, and this resulted in some back and forth between us.
This football thing hasn’t yielded results for the past 2 years anyways. And he just said that, it’s still like an 80% chance he won’t.
AITA?”
Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA.
Another reader agreed.
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This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
And another individual weighed in.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.
Well, this husband and wife have some issues to work out, huh?
And, let’s be honest, if you give a kid a hard time about this kind of thing, they’re going to dislike the activity or sport even more.
It’s the truth!
He needs to stand by his son in his decision to move on…
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