Friends Claim One Pizza Is Enough for Four Adults, Forcing Hungry Guest into Awkward Standoff

Movie nights are supposed to be relaxing, but for one guy, they consistently end with an empty stomach he’s too hesitant to fix.

He and his three friends always order pizza together, agreeing easily on classic pepperoni, but the group typically settles for just one pizza and maybe some breadsticks — an amount that’s never once felt like enough to him.

When he suggests ordering more, he’s usually brushed off, made worse by the fact that his friends have already commented multiple times about how much he tends to eat, even at restaurants where he consistently finishes everything he orders.

Given that he could easily eat an entire large pizza on his own and only gets two shared slices during these gatherings, he’s left hungry every time, but with hosting duties rotating and hosts always covering the cost, he’s stuck wondering whether asking for his own separate pizza would be putting an unfair financial burden on whoever’s paying that night.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA for asking my friends to order an extra pizza just for me? So, oftentimes when me and my friends get together (usually for a movie night or similar) we’ll order a pizza from either Little Caesars or Domino’s. We all agree on the type of pizza because we’re all a fan of classic pepperoni.

Here’s where the drama comes in.

The problem with this, though, is that I never think they order enough. In a group of 4 of us, they’d normally order just one pizza and maybe some bread sticks. Any time I suggest that they order more sides, or just more in general, they tend to just ignore me or say that one is definitely enough.

This brings up the memory of some unpleasant past experiences.

In the past they’ve all commented on how they think I eat too much in general. (Not necessarily in regards to pizza because we all split it evenly and get 2 slices each.) Like, when we go to restaurants together they’ll usually say something about how they think I order way too much, even though I ALWAYS finish it all.

All in all, he doesn’t feel satiated when ordering food with his friends.

For reference, if I’m ordering for myself, I will eat an entire large Little Caesars pizza. So whenever they get a single pizza for everyone, I end up feeling hungry for the night. I’m not overweight or like a huge glutton, heck I weigh like 140lbs at 5’11, so I really am just eating enough to sustain myself.

He starts feeling like their routine needs to change to better accommodate him.

Whoever is hosting the movie night (or other similar event) pays for the pizza, and we rotate hosts pretty evenly. (That’s not flexible, they’re all pretty stubborn about the host paying, so I can’t just offer to pay for my share.) So part of me thinks that it isn’t fair for me to ask one of my friends to order a whole extra pizza just because I eat a lot more than they do.

But he wonders if this is too much to ask.

My question is, WIBTA if I started asking them to order an extra pizza just for myself? They’ve all already expressed that they think I eat too much, so I don’t really want to make them uncomfortable, and if I’m not hosting I would be making someone pay for a pizza that only I eat.

Sounds like this man needs to get back on the same page with his friends.

What did Reddit think?

If this man really wants more food, he’s more than able to order one for himself.

Perhaps there are other ways to ensure his appetite is satiated before hangouts.

On the other hand, this commenter thinks his friends crossed a bit of a line with their criticisms.

This user thinks this arrangement set everyone up to fail.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

Being hungry after a group meal isn’t a character flaw, and at 140 pounds and 5’11”, there’s nothing here suggesting this is about anything other than an honest, larger appetite.

It’s unfair of his friends to comment on how much he eats. Full stop.

But it’s also fair to say he’s not entirely blameless here either, expecting a host to absorb the cost of an extra pizza just for him isn’t reasonable when the whole point of the rotation is splitting things evenly.

If he wants more food, the burden of covering that extra cost should land on him, not on whoever happens to be hosting that week.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID. Read Story →