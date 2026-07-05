He Found an Affordable Trade School He’s Excited About — His Parents Want Him in Bible School Instead — and It Costs So Much More

After graduating from high school, you need to decide how you want to move forward with your life, and there are many great options.

What would you do if you wanted to go into the trades via a butcher school, but your parents wanted you to go to Bible school?

That is what the young man in this story is experiencing, and he is not sure what to do. Butcher school is much less expensive, but he also sees benefits from Bible school even though it is very costly.

Personally, I think he should do what he thinks is right. He can always change his mind later. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for not wanting to go to the school my parents want me to? I (19m) graduated high school last June. I planned to take a year off and work to get money for school.

There are many different options when planning your future.

I’ve been planning to go to a trade school to become a meat cutter, I’ve already applied for September. My parents, however, want me to go to a Bible college for a year, get a “proper” degree, and then either not go to butcher school, or go anyway, and be jobless (their words).

If you don’t need the degree, college can be a waste.

I’ve told them many times that I don’t really want to go to college, because of how much of a scam it is. 30.000$ for two semesters at the Bible college, and 2.000$ for butchering, and that I’ve already applied. I understand why they want me to go to Bible school, as I am Christian, but I just don’t see the point.

Working in the trades is actually a great career.

My mom is slightly more supportive of trades, as her father and brother are in them, but my dad thinks that it is impossible to get a job in trades and a waste of time. They also want me to go so I can meet a nice girl and get married. I have a girlfriend, but my parents aren’t too keen on her, because she’s, according to them, weird.

There are endless free resources to learn about faith. Bible school can be good, but it isn’t the only path.

I think it might be good to go to a Bible school to learn about my faith, but it just doesn’t make sense in the long run, and I would much rather get training for something I enjoy and could make a business out of. AITA?

It sounds like he is thinking through his options and knows what he wants. Becoming a butcher might be a great move, but even if it doesn’t pan out, at least he isn’t wasting a lot of money. I think it is a good option.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

It doesn’t have to be one or the other.

He seems to be thinking it through very well.

Trade jobs are in very high demand.

He is an adult and can make his own decisions.

If his parents aren’t paying, they don’t get to pick for him.

It is good to consider the recommendations of his parents, but at the end of the day, the decision is his. The fact that butcher school is so inexpensive and won’t take long makes it a very low-risk option.

Even if he never becomes a butcher, he would learn some valuable skills that he can use for the rest of his life. He is young and will figure things out.