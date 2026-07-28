He Kept Getting Unjust Parking Tickets Despite Following Every Rule—and He’s Pretty Sure He Knows Who’s Reporting Him

Imagine living in a neighborhood that’s great except for one neighbor who hates it whenever anyone parks in front of her rental properties.

She doesn’t own the street parking, but she acts like she does.

What would you do if you started getting parking tickets claiming you were breaking parking laws you weren’t even breaking? Would you fight the tickets, pay them, or try to find out why you got them in the first place?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he plans to go to court to fight the tickets. He’s pretty sure he’ll win, but he wants the tickets to stop.

He suspects the neighbor of reporting him, but he doesn’t have proof.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbor controlling parking I live on a quiet neighborhood street but have had an issue with one neighbor who thinks she controls all the parking. It started with me parking in front of one of her rental properties. She came running out of her house saying I can’t park there. I told her I can because it is legal city street parking.

But that answer wasn’t good enough for the neighbor.

She got really angry trying to block me from parking, but I eventually parked and went inside my house after arguing with her. My car got broken into that night. (I think just a coincidence but maybe not after what else has been happening?)

Why is he the only one getting parking tickets?

A week ago I got a ticket for wrong way parking on the street, which was completely illegal and my fault and I paid, it just sucks because everyone on the street does this and I was the only car out of 5 others that got a ticket. Two days later I get another ticket for parking too far from the curb. I measured this one to fight it, I was 4 inches from the curb which isn’t illegal where I live, but now I have to go to court. Again the only one on the street who got a ticket. There was even a guy double parked overnight this time and he didn’t get one.

This is even crazier!

Two days after that, I get a ticket for being parked too close to a stop sign. I am 200ft from the stop sign, again I am the only one ticketed even with cars parked between me and the stop sign. I take pictures but again I have to go to court to fight it.

It’s probably the neighbor.

I caught my neighbor taking pictures of my car this morning so I highly suspect she is reporting me or something. She has a daughter in law enforcement too but I have no idea what is happening. My roommate and I switched who uses the driveway to park and the ticketing has stopped.

He isn’t sure how to make this issue stop.

I have no idea what to do. Do I go to court and ask what’s happening? Do I report the neighbor even though I don’t know if she is the one reporting me, if anyone is reporting me at all? I’ve tried talking to her about the street parking but she is adamant that I am “not allowed to park” in front of her house and the convo ends there because it’s legal and she refuses to accept that. I am confident the two tickets will be dismissed, but I can’t afford to keep going to court and missing work if this becomes routine. What do I do?

It sounds like the issue has stopped now that he’s parking in the driveway and his roommate is parking on the street. That’s probably how they’ll have to keep parking from now on.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s some good advice.

Another person has a couple suggestions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

The neighbor’s daughter might get fired.

Fingers crossed he wins in court!

If I were him, I’d keep parking in the driveway just to avoid dealing with the tickets.

I hope the neighbor’s daughter isn’t conspiring with her mom. It would be awful for her to lose her job because of this, but she should lose her job if she’s in on it. He definitely needs to find out who’s writing the tickets!

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