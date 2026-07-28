She Refused To Buy Her Younger Sibling A Bottle Of Water—Her Parents Called It Cruel

Some parenting patterns are so predictable that even a young kid can learn to exploit them, and one family’s youngest daughter figured that out early.

Whether she’s asking for a toy, permission to stay up until 2am, or her sister’s fries, the answer from their parents is always yes, a pattern consistent enough that she’s grown into what her older sister describes as the most bratty kid ever.

In response, that older sister adopted her own opposite policy, saying no to her sister every single time, no exceptions.

That approach hit a new level of scrutiny recently when she refused to buy her sister a bottle of water during an outing, telling her she could wait until they got home, a decision their parents are now treating as cruel.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for only saying no to my sister? My parents have a habit of never saying no to my little sister. “Can I have that toy?” Yes. “Can I stay awake till 2am?” Yes. “Can I have my sister’s fries?” Yes.

She thinks this has led to a real sense of entitlement for her sister.

She knows she will always hear yes if she asks multiple times, so she has turned into the most bratty kid ever. So I’ve started only saying no to her. I never say yes.

She gives the latest example.

Yesterday I took her out and she asked me for a bottle of water, and as usual I said no. She said it’s just some water and called me stingy. I told her she can wait until we get home. Now my parents think I’m an AH for not buying a bottle of water for her and making her go thirsty.

Parents who never say no to one child are essentially outsourcing the job of setting boundaries to whoever else happens to be around

What did Reddit think?

There’s a time and a place for teaching lessons.

This user agrees there was a better way to go about this.

In a perfect world, the parents are the ones who do the parenting.

This user thinks there’s more than enough blame to go around.

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These redditors were correct in stating that parents should be the ones teaching her sibling these lessons, but by this young woman’s account, they seem to be pretty MIA when it comes to doing the dirty work of parenting.

Calling her stingy for declining a water bottle conveniently ignores the years of pattern that made her feel like someone had to start drawing lines somewhere.

The real issue was never a single bottle of water, it was two parents who’ve spent years relinquishing basic responsibility in favor of instant gratification, then getting upset when someone else finally introduces consequences.

If her parents are genuinely concerned, it’s time to start taking back the parenting role they’ve been avoiding all along.

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