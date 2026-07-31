She Was Supposed to Help Her Client. Instead, She Interfered in His Divorce—And His Ex Meted Out Payback.

Divorce is a deeply personal and painful process, but for some reason, everyone feels obligated to contribute their two cents. It’s one thing when that meddling comes from friends and family- but professionally? That’s a whole other story.

How would you handle your husband’s mental health aide breaking the news of your divorce before you did? One woman recently shared a wild story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

“Anyone with a brain can figure out a sink”

This isn’t my petty revenge, but my mothers.

My father has schizophrenia and have had some psychotic breaks.

He is not and has never been dangerous, but we do take precautions just in case.

Which is certainly the responsible thing to do.

I grew up in a very small village, with no therapist or psychiatric help.

So my father only had a support contact.

I only know her by my mom’s nickname for her, “hespetre” it translate to “Swift”, like the thing for yarn.

Doesn’t seem like a term of endearment…

In my language, it’s used as a derogatory term for a mean and unsympathetic woman.

In 2010, my mother was about to divorce my father.

She told the hespetre before she told my father, to give her a heads up in case my father got a psychotic break from the news.

That couldn’t have been an easy conversation to have.

This hespetre decided by herself that she should be the one telling my father, and on the worst timing ever.

She told my father about the divorce the day before my father was gonna take me and my brother for a trip 2 hours away.

In my mothers eyes, this woman risked her husband and her children’s life, because that news could have put him into a psychotic break as he was gonna drive with me and my brother in the car.

Definitely wildly irresponsible on her part.

Luckily he didn’t, and we were all safe.

But my mother has had absolutely zero respect or trust in her after that day, naturally.

And this is just one of many examples for why she’s an hespetre.

That one alone is example enough.

Now for the petty revenge:

A year later, my mother was working at a nursing home and was alone in the kitchen, when the hespetre walked in.

The kitchen had this strange sink that was hard to figure out.

Hate it when that happens.

The hespetre was going to fill a jug with water but couldn’t figure out the sink.

She asked my mom for help and my mom answered “anyone with a brain can figure out a sink” and just walked out of the kitchen.

Seems like this woman deserved a lot worse than that, but that’s a good start. Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

The solidarity about this story crossed over cultures.



Though some were not impressed at all.



If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Others offered up their thoughts.



And others left good vibes.



At least she didn’t fully sink to her level.