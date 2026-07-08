He Started Slacking Off at Work — He Was Waiting for Consequences — He Got a Reward Instead

In this day and age, most modern jobs consist of a great deal of work, for non-commiserate pay. The saying “the boss makes a dollar, I make a dime” regarding company time remains true even to this day.

What would you do if your place of work barely kept tabs on what happened during the day? Tempting, right? One guy recently shared his approach to this with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

I love stealing time from work and heres how I do it….

For years I was the perfect robot for this company….even working for FREE outside my hours, sometimes 10 hours a week for FREE. well I had enough.

I overheard the owner last year say “I haven’t checked the camera in 2 years…” then I had a light bulb moment.

Since I’m able to clock in and out via my phone, I started to clock in 15 mins before I got into the office and 15 minutes after I left.

A risky move, but it just might work.

I did that for a year.

Nervously.

Nothing happened.

But was the anxiety worth it?

Telling myself repetitively that I need to stop doing this before I get fired.

Then I got the answer I needed….

A customer needed us to rerun the cameras due to an incident here.

That’s a nightmare scenario.

Ofc I had to call the owner thinking that “it’s over for me” ..

He picked up and said “Oh the cameras aren’t even turned on!”

“Go hit this switch to turn them on and when the light is blinking that means the cameras are on!”

This guy never noticed!?

YES.

I make sure that the light is never blinking.

The switch is never turned on.

His move paid off big time.

He’s never said anything.

I leave 1-2 hours early some days.

Send out a daily group chat to my coworkers to make it seem like I’m working.

Sounds like they’ll never know the difference.

Been doing this for 6 months.

Nothing.

I can relax and scroll through Reddit without worrying about the damn cameras watching me.

That must be what freedom feels like.

Fuck these cheap bosses.

This is how I’m getting my time back when they expected me to work for FREE for them!

Honestly? Valid payback.

10 hours per week for 9 months of free work I did for them.

They never even offered to buy me lunch when I did that for them to help them out.

With great power comes great responsibility. Let’s see what the Redditors had to say about this one.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →

The comments were full of cynicism abound.



Others could relate all too well.



One person left a pro tip.



Another shared a page from their own book.



And someone else shared something that would make everyone jealous.



With medium power comes medium responsibility.